Gallo Risotto Rice 500G

Product Description
- Long Grain Rice Risotto
- For recipes and further information
- Risotto en Italy
- Risotto is a traditional rice meal from the North of Italy.
- To get the perfect creamy and velvety consistence with the rice still retaining some bite, "al dente", you need nothing but the best rice milled in the very best way.
- "Gran Gallo" is a tribute to our tradition. Last century the company used animal symbols to identify the different rice varieties: giraffe, tiger, eagle, elephant and cockerel. The Cockerel ("Gallo" in Italian) was used to represent the very best-quality rice and this is why it has, over time, become the very symbol of the company. A lesson we do not forget, quality always pays over time.
- For 160 years consumers have chosen the unique taste of our rice. A trust that we earn every day and which has made us Ambassador of Italian rice and Risotto all over the world. A big thank you to all of you, who as loyal customers, have been part of our history for 160 years.
- Ready in 16-18 min
- Pack size: 500g
Information
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.Vacuum packed to ensure perfect preservation. Best before: see top of pack.
Name and address
- Riso Gallo S.p.A.,
- V.le Riccardo Preve 4,
- 27038 Robbio (PV),
- Italy.
Return to
- customerservice@risogallo.com
Net Contents
500g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|For 100 g
|Energy
|1478 kJ
|-
|348 kcal
|Fat
|0,7 g
|of which saturates
|0,2 g
|Carbohydrate
|78,3 g
|of which sugars
|0,2 g
|Fibre
|0,7 g
|Protein
|6,8 g
|Salt
|0,0 g
