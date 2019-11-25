Tesco 2 Vegetarian Cheese & Onion Crisp Bakes 240G

Make for an easy meal, just pop them in the oven
As another reviewer said, not just for vegetarians! I pop two of these in the oven and they make a tasty filling main meal on their own. I couldn't eat any more than that. Really good. The coating crisps up nicely and the inside is tasty and not too gooey.
SCRUMPTIOUS
Cheddar and mozzarella cheeses with potato and spring onion in a crispy crumb. how cAN THEY GO WRONG..PERFECT...
nice
addicted badly
Lovely
Lovely. Has the same taste as the old range of Glamorgan vegetable sausages in this range. Will buy again. Scrummy.
Not just for vegetarians, very tasty.
A very well flavoured, crisp bake. 2 of them make a meal, as I am not a big eater. Really good food, as Tesco's own product. Goes well with green vegetables.