Tesco 2 Vegetarian Cheese & Onion Crisp Bakes 240G

Tesco 2 Vegetarian Cheese & Onion Crisp Bakes 240G
£ 1.50
£6.25/kg
Two crispbakes
  • Energy972kJ 233kcal
    12%
  • Fat12.6g
    18%
  • Saturates3.4g
    17%
  • Sugars1.4g
    2%
  • Salt1.3g
    22%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 838kJ / 201kcal

Product Description

  • Cheddar and mozzarella cheeses with potato and spring onion in a crispy crumb.
  • 2 frozen cheese & onion crispbakes – onion, cheddar & mozzarella cheese, spring onion and potato in breadcrumbs.
  • A mix of Cheddar, Mozzarella and spring onion in crunchy breadcrumbs
  • Pack size: 240g

Information

Ingredients

Onion (19%), Potato, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Spring Onion (7%), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (7%), Dried Potato, Rapeseed Oil, Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (3.5%), Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Salt, Cheddar Cheese Powder (Milk), Stabiliser (Cellulose), Yeast, Yeast Extract, Malted Barley Flour.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Oven: 200ºC/Fan 180ºC/Gas 6 Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 27 - 29 minutes.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

240g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gTwo crispbakes (116g)
Energy838kJ / 201kcal972kJ / 233kcal
Fat10.9g12.6g
Saturates2.9g3.4g
Carbohydrate18.6g21.6g
Sugars1.2g1.4g
Fibre3.3g3.8g
Protein5.4g6.3g
Salt1.1g1.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Make for an easy meal, just pop them in the oven

5 stars

As another reviewer said, not just for vegetarians! I pop two of these in the oven and they make a tasty filling main meal on their own. I couldn't eat any more than that. Really good. The coating crisps up nicely and the inside is tasty and not too gooey.

SCRUMPTIOUS

5 stars

Cheddar and mozzarella cheeses with potato and spring onion in a crispy crumb. how cAN THEY GO WRONG..PERFECT...

nice

5 stars

addicted badly

Lovely

5 stars

Lovely. Has the same taste as the old range of Glamorgan vegetable sausages in this range. Will buy again. Scrummy.

Not just for vegetarians, very tasty.

5 stars

A very well flavoured, crisp bake. 2 of them make a meal, as I am not a big eater. Really good food, as Tesco's own product. Goes well with green vegetables.

