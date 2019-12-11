By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Celia Organic Gluten Free 330Ml Bottle

Celia Organic Gluten Free 330Ml Bottle
£ 2.30
£6.97/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Lager
  • Celia Organic is a premium Gluten Free Czech lager beer, ideal for even the most discerning lager drinker.
  • Celia is traditionally batch brewed in the cellars of a 14th century castle located in the historical town Žatec famous for growing the world renowned Saaz hop since 1004. Brewed for over 2 months which includes a 14 day open vat fermentation process ensuring only natural carbonation, Celia is crafted to remove gluten through a de-glutenisation process which enables the brewery to use only quality local ingredients ensuring no substitutions are required.
  • Enjoy the clean and refreshing finish of this sandy-hued lager beer that has the benefit of being gluten-free and vegan friendly. Moravian malt and single Saaz hops impart a delicate bitterness with a hint of citrus fruits and grass giving a clean refreshing finish. The light taste of Celia Organic pairs perfectly with herb-roasted chicken, grilled meat or subtle seafood dishes. Serve ice cold at 2°C to 3°C.
  • Gluten content <0.5mg/100ml
  • Organic
  • Hand-crafted
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for coeliacs and vegans
  • Pack size: 330ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Organic Moravian Barley Malt, Organic Saaz Hops

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley
  • Free From: Gluten

Tasting Notes

  • Enjoy the clean and refreshing finish of this sandy-hued lager beer that has the benefit of being gluten-free and vegan friendly. Moravian malt and single Saaz hops impart a delicate bitterness with a hint of citrus fruits and grass giving a clean refreshing finish

Alcohol Units

1.5

ABV

4.5% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Batch brewed and bottled by:
  • Zatecky Pivovar 81,
  • 438 01,
  • Zatec,
  • Czech Republic.

Return to

  • Consumer Helpline (03457 585685)

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

330ml

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml:
Energy 176kJ/42 Kcal
Fat 0g
of which Saturates 0g
Carbohydrates 4.5g
of which Sugars 3.0g
Protein 0.25g
Salt 0g

