Celia Organic Gluten Free 330Ml Bottle

Product Description
- Lager
- Celia Organic is a premium Gluten Free Czech lager beer, ideal for even the most discerning lager drinker.
- Celia is traditionally batch brewed in the cellars of a 14th century castle located in the historical town Žatec famous for growing the world renowned Saaz hop since 1004. Brewed for over 2 months which includes a 14 day open vat fermentation process ensuring only natural carbonation, Celia is crafted to remove gluten through a de-glutenisation process which enables the brewery to use only quality local ingredients ensuring no substitutions are required.
- Enjoy the clean and refreshing finish of this sandy-hued lager beer that has the benefit of being gluten-free and vegan friendly. Moravian malt and single Saaz hops impart a delicate bitterness with a hint of citrus fruits and grass giving a clean refreshing finish. The light taste of Celia Organic pairs perfectly with herb-roasted chicken, grilled meat or subtle seafood dishes. Serve ice cold at 2°C to 3°C.
- Gluten content <0.5mg/100ml
- Organic
- Hand-crafted
- Gluten free
- Suitable for coeliacs and vegans
- Pack size: 330ml
Information
Ingredients
Water, Organic Moravian Barley Malt, Organic Saaz Hops
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley
- Free From: Gluten
Tasting Notes
Alcohol Units
1.5
ABV
4.5% vol
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Recycling info
Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Batch brewed and bottled by:
- Zatecky Pivovar 81,
- 438 01,
- Zatec,
- Czech Republic.
Return to
- Consumer Helpline (03457 585685)
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
330ml
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml:
|Energy
|176kJ/42 Kcal
|Fat
|0g
|of which Saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrates
|4.5g
|of which Sugars
|3.0g
|Protein
|0.25g
|Salt
|0g
