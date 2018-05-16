Profoot Everyday Gel Women One Pair

- Tired, achy, uncomfortable feet?
- Profoot Gel Insoles have been designed with dual-gel technology. The soft gel ensures a cushioned fit which provides enhanced shock absorption, whilst the firmer gel offers extra support to the foot.
- The insoles features a soft, luxurious top cover for extra comfort.
- Shock absorbing for all day comfort
- Ideal for everyday shoes and boots
Made in China
- 1) Place insoles into shoes with the gel side facing downwards.
- 2) If needed, trim with sharp scissors to fit the shoe, by following the shoe size guide on the gel side of the insole.
- 3) Cut one size to large initially, then trim down if necessary.
- To clean, wipe with a damp cloth, and air dry. It is recommended to replace every 6 months.
- Discontinue use if you experience and adverse reaction. People with diabetes or circulatory disorders should seek professional advice before using any footcare product.
- Profoot (UK) Ltd.,
- PO Box 42710,
- London,
- N2 0XW.
- Money Back Guarantee
- Profot Gel Insoles are guaranteed. If you are not satisfied for any reason, return it to us with your receipt, within 14 days of purchase for a full refund. This guarantee does not affect your statutory rights.
