Profoot Memory Foam Insoles One Size

Profoot Memory Foam Insoles One Size
£ 11.55
£11.55/each

Product Description

  • For more information on our range go to www.profoot.co.uk
  • These luxuriously soft Memory Foam Insoles contour perfectly to the unique shape of your feet, remoulding with every step to help give a comfortable, cushioned fit.
  • Part of the Profoot range of footcare solutions.
  • Materials
  • Polyurethane foam, silicone, spandex.
  • Women's 3-10
  • Men's 5-9
  • Contours perfectly to your feet
  • Feel the comfort
  • Pillow-like softness with every step
  • Trim to fit
  • Features a non-slip textured baking to prevent slipping
  • Ideal for everyday shoes and boots
  • Non-slip bottom

Information

Produce of

Made in China

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions
  • 1) Place insole into shoe.
  • 2) Test for fit.
  • 3) If needed, trim with sharp scissors using the enclosed template as a guide.
  • 4) May be used in place of existing insoles.
  • 5) To clean, wipe with a damp cloth, and air dry.

Warnings

  Care and Safety Advice
  • Discontinue use if you experience an adverse reaction. People with diabetes or circulatory disorders should seek professional advice before using any footcare product.

Name and address

  • Profoot (UK) Ltd.,
  • PO Box 42710,
  • London
  • N2 0XW.

Return to

  • Money Back Guarantee
  • Profoot Memory Foam Insoles are guaranteed.
  • If you are not satisfied for any reason, return it to us with your receipt, within 14 days of purchase for a full refund. This guarantee does not affect your statutory rights.
  Return to
  • PO Box 42710,
  • London
  • N2 0XW.
  • www.profoot.co.uk

Safety information

Care and Safety Advice Discontinue use if you experience an adverse reaction. People with diabetes or circulatory disorders should seek professional advice before using any footcare product.

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

best ever memory insole even better than skechers

5 stars

best ever memory insole even better than skechers which I am replacing well worth the money

