Bacofoil Zipper Medium Bags X12

Brilliant job
I've tried the other brands thinking it's just a name but not this time because these seal like they should and brilliant for freezing batch food cooking in portions. These are a good example of you get what you pay for and do the job.
Strong and dependable
Strong, with a very good seal and so useful. The zipper is much better than the press-seal ones. Great not only for food. I keep my cashmere gloves in one of these so the moths don't eat them. These Bacofoil zipper bags are the best quality of all.