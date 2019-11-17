By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bacofoil Zipper Medium Bags X12

Bacofoil Zipper Medium Bags X12
£ 2.50
£0.21/each

Product Description

  • For information, other useful cooking tips and recipes, visit... www.bacofoil.co.uk
  • Key benefits:
  • Perfect all rounder for at home and on the go - storing, fresh keeping, freezing, transporting and organising
  • Secure zip tight seal with a zzzziip you can hear- opens and closes easily again and again
  • 27 x 24 cm
  • Protection for at home and on the go
  • Resealable
  • With secure zip closure
  • Flexible stand alone base for easy filling
  • Tear-resistant bag
  • Suitable for use in the freezer
  • Strength you can trust

Information

Preparation and Usage

  • Open the bag so the base folds out
  • Pour the contents carefully into the stand alone bag
  • Pull the Zipper® along the guide rail and hear the Zzzziip close!

Warnings

  • To avoid danger of suffocation keep these bags away from children. Not suitable for use in a microwave, combination or conventional oven.

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Melitta UK Ltd.,
  • Hortonwood 45,
  • Telford,
  • Shropshire,
  • UK,
  • TF1 7FA.

Return to

  • Any problems?
  • Feel free to contact us at:
  • Bacofoil Consumer Service
  • Melitta UK Ltd.,
  • Hortonwood 45,
  • Telford,
  • Shropshire,
  • UK,
  • TF1 7FA.
  • Tel: +44 (0)1952 678810

Net Contents

12 x Bags

Safety information

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Brilliant job

5 stars

I've tried the other brands thinking it's just a name but not this time because these seal like they should and brilliant for freezing batch food cooking in portions. These are a good example of you get what you pay for and do the job.

Strong and dependable

5 stars

Strong, with a very good seal and so useful. The zipper is much better than the press-seal ones. Great not only for food. I keep my cashmere gloves in one of these so the moths don't eat them. These Bacofoil zipper bags are the best quality of all.

