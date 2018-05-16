Radox Feel Calm Shower Cream 500Ml

- Let calm be restored with Radox Moisturise shower gel as chamomile fills the air like a floral breeze. A refreshing shower gel and shower cream made with chamomile and jojoba oil that will leave your skin feeling refreshed and smelling great. Suitable for daily use, squeeze out shower gel, lather on body. Body wash rinses off easily leaving your skin feeling fresh and clean. Shower gel suitable for daily use. Avoid eye contact. If eye contact occurs rinse well with warm water. if rash or irritation occurs, discontinue use. At Radox, we have been taking inspiration from nature’s incredible fragrances since 1908 to create refreshing shower gels. We then capture their transformative effects with one goal in mind: to help people get in the mood they want to be in. Smell is not only one of the most important senses, but one of the most overlooked. Fragrance has the power to lift you when you’re down, to awaken you when you rise, to make us sleep, love, create, dream. It has the power to genuinely transform how you feel. In fact, there's hardly a mood in society that cannot be moved by fragrance. And there’s barely a person on earth who can’t be affected by the right scent. Shower gels with nature inspired fragrance to transform your mood.
- An indulgent shower cream that leaves your skin delightfully fragrant
- A showergel and body wash with chamomile and jojoba oil scents inspired by nature's best ingredients
- A bodywash and shower gel that leaves your skin feeling calm and restored post shower
- A scented shower gel suitable for daily use, squeeze out shower cream, lather on body
- A female shower gel and cleanser pH neutral, dermatologically tested shower gel and suitable for all skin types
- Body wash rinses off easily leaving your skin feeling fresh and clean
- Pack size: 500ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Hydrogenated Starch Hydrolysate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium chloride, Butylene Glycol, Chamomilla Recutita Flower Extract, Citric acid, Disodium Lauryl Phenyl Ether Disulfonate, Formic Acid, Glycol Distearate, Hydrolyzed Silk, Lactose, Laureth-4, Parfum, Phenoxyethanol, Polyquaternium-7, Propylene glycol, Simmondsia Chinensis Seed Oil, Sodium benzoate, Sodium lactate, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Sorbitol, Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, Tetrasodium EDTA, Trideceth-7, Lactis Proteinum, Benzyl alcohol, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene
Produce of
Poland
Warnings
- Caution: Avoid contact with eyes. In case of contact, rinse thoroughly with water. Product contains menthol. If you experience discomfort, please stop use. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use
Net Contents
500 ℮
Safety information
