Calcot Manor Luxury Body Polisher

Calcot Manor Luxury Body Polisher
£ 2.00
£2.00/each

Product Description

  • Luxury Body Polisher
  • Calcot Spa is not about gimmicks, just wonderful facilities and classic treatments, delivered to the highest standards by a team of professionals.
  • As you bathe in the gentle waters of the outdoor hot tub, wood crackles nearby on the open-air fire and the mood is one of complete well-being.
  • All of these products have been created and tested by our skincare experts and aim to bring a little bit of Calcot Spa to you, wherever you are.
  • Gently buff away dead skin cells and impurities to reveal softer skin
  • Luxury award-winning spa

Information

Produce of

Made in China

Preparation and Usage

  • Use as our therapists recommend:
  • Lather up with body wash and use in a circular motion to cleanse and exfoliate.
  • Care Instructions: Rinse thoroughly after use and hang to dry naturally.
  • Replace every 3 to 4 weeks.
  • Please retain for future reference

Warnings

  • WARNING: Do not use on broken or infected skin. If irritation occurs, discontinue use.

Name and address

  • H&A,
  • YO26 6RS,
  • UK.

Return to

  • H&A,
  • YO26 6RS,
  • UK.
  • handa-uk.com
  • www.calcot.co

Safety information

View more safety information

