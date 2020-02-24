Calcot Manor Wooden Nail Brush

Excellent value and attractive looking
I was impressed by these nail brushes. All wooden brushed will develop black water stains in time, but these were better than much more expensive ones I've bought in the past. I did not notice any of the unpleasant smells reported by other reviewers and I liked the fact that they did not come wrapped in plastic. Excellent value and attractive looking.
Covered in black mould after 1 use!
Better, more substantial bristles than plastic
Husband uses it after his physical job. Other nail brushes seem to be too feeble for the job!
It stinks
Nice looking brush with good bristles but it stinks of onions when you use it - vile!
Good brush - pity about the smelly bristles!
This is a nice little nail brush, curved to fit the hand well; but unfortunately the bristles had a very strong smell of overcooked food - that took soaking in bleach, followed by coal tar soap, to remove. For this reason I have awarded it three instead of five stars
Great nailbrush
This nail brush is good quality, the bristles are nice and stiff, the design makes it easy & comfortable to hold.