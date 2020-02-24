By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Calcot Manor Wooden Nail Brush

3.5(6)Write a review
£ 2.00
£2.00/each

Product Description

  • Wooden Nail Brush
  • Calcot Spa is not about gimmicks, just wonderful facilities and classic treatments, delivered to the highest standards by a team of professionals. As you bathe in the gentle waters of the outdoor hot tub, wood crackles nearby on the open-air fire and the mood is one of complete well-being. All of these products have been created and tested by our skincare experts and aim to bring a little bit of Calcot Spa to you, wherever you are.
  • Natural cactus bristles provide a firm and thorough cuticle cleanse
  • 100% Vegan

Information

Produce of

Made in China

Preparation and Usage

  • Use as our therapists recommend:
  • Gently buff under the surface of your nails to remove the day's dirt and impurities
  • Care Instructions: Rinse thoroughly after use and leave to dry in a well ventilated area.
  • Please retain for future reference

Warnings

  • WARNING: Do not use on broken or infected skin. If irritation occurs, discontinue use.

Name and address

  H&A,
  YO26 6RS,
  UK.

Return to

  • H&A,
  • YO26 6RS,
  • UK.
  • handa-uk.com
  • www.calcot.co

Safety information

View more safety information

6 Reviews

Average of 3.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent value and attractive looking

5 stars

I was impressed by these nail brushes. All wooden brushed will develop black water stains in time, but these were better than much more expensive ones I've bought in the past. I did not notice any of the unpleasant smells reported by other reviewers and I liked the fact that they did not come wrapped in plastic. Excellent value and attractive looking.

Covered in black mould after 1 use!

1 stars

Covered in black mould after 1 use!

Better, more substantial bristles than plastic

5 stars

Husband uses it after his physical job. Other nail brushes seem to be too feeble for the job!

It stinks

1 stars

Nice looking brush with good bristles but it stinks of onions when you use it - vile!

Good brush - pity about the smelly bristles!

3 stars

This is a nice little nail brush, curved to fit the hand well; but unfortunately the bristles had a very strong smell of overcooked food - that took soaking in bleach, followed by coal tar soap, to remove. For this reason I have awarded it three instead of five stars

Great nailbrush

5 stars

This nail brush is good quality, the bristles are nice and stiff, the design makes it easy & comfortable to hold.

