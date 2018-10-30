By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Calcot Manor Exfoliating Sisal Mitt

2(1)Write a review
Calcot Manor Exfoliating Sisal Mitt
£ 3.50
£3.50/each

Product Description

  • Super Smoothing Scrub Mitt
  • Cactus Sisal
  • For smoothing and gently exfoliating the skin
  • Luxury Award-Winning Spa
  • Calcot Spa is not about gimmicks, just wonderful facilities and classic treatments, delivered to the highest standards by a team of professionals. As you bathe in the gentle waters of the outdoor hot tub, wood crackles nearby on the open-air fire and the mood is one of complete well-being. All of these products have been created and tested by our skincare experts and aim to bring a little bit of Calcot Spa to you, wherever you are.
  • Front: 100% Sisal (Cactus)
  • Reverse: 88% Cotton, 12% Polyester
  • Elasticated Wrist: 100% Acrylic

Information

Produce of

Made in China

Preparation and Usage

  • Use as our therapists recommend:
  • Lather up with body wash and use in an upwards circular motion to cleanse and exfoliate.
  • Care Instructions: Rinse thoroughly after use and hang to dry naturally.
  • Please retain for future reference

Warnings

  • WARNING: Do not use on broken or infected skin. If irritation occurs, discontinue use.

Name and address

  • H&A,
  • YO26 6RS,
  • UK.

Return to

  • H&A,
  • YO26 6RS,
  • UK.
  • handa-uk.com
  • www.calcot.co

Safety information

1 Review

Average of 2 stars

lovely ! it fell apart

2 stars

Well what can i say about this ! it fell apart after only using it 3 times ! I have put another one in my basket i don't know why maybe this on might last 4-5 times let's see.

