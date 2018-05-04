L'oreal Men Expert Invinc Sport 250Ml

Good for sport
Keeps me smelling fresh through my sweatiest moments! Long lasting and no doubt efficient. Will buy again. Perfect for the gym bag. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Very good
Very good product use it everyday and lasts all day [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
The best deodorant I've used
The invincible sport deodorant smelt fantastic, a "sporty" fragrance. The fragrance was just as strong after a hard days work, as it was when I used it in the morning. I was completely dry, which often spray deodorants don't usually achieve (I find roll on's achieve this better). This deodorant didn't leave any white marks. Overall, this deodorant is the best deodorant I've ever tried, and has now become my usual product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Anti perspirant
Really great anti perspirant, didn't leave any white marks and kept me dry all day [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great features for active man
I have used this product over a week now and I am very impressed! As I am working long hours in kitchen it is crucial for me to get good protection lasting at least 12h a day. I am happy to say that “Loreal Men expert” doing it really well, comparable to market top anti-perspitants but is no harsh on the skin. I was unable to test it advertised 96h “non stop dry feel” claim as I’m showering much often than that, but definitely I can recommend it with all confidence as a top anti-perspirant for even the hardest day. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Lasting effectiveness and great fragrance
Been using this product for a while after needing some anti-perspirant to use for gym and sports. Best thing is it kept me fresh and didn't have the nasty gym/sweaty odour after my sessions. Great to use as a general deodorant too because if the fantastic fragrance. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Excellent Product
Fantastic deodorant Smells great and keeps you dry and feeling fresh all day.will definitely recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Invincible HP
Got this two weeks ago sent to be great product use it when I am training keeps the smell away for longer [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
One of my favourite deodrents
One of my favorite deodorants. Smells good and the smell lasts for a long time! Highly recommend this product to anyone. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Best deodorant ever
Brilliant product and smells great. Even with my busy job it kept the sweat at bay. It really does work very well. Does not leave any marks on clothes after applying which is always a plus. Cant recommend this product enough [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]