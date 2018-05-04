By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
L'oreal Men Expert Invinc Sport 250Ml

4.5(50)Write a review
L'oreal Men Expert Invinc Sport 250Ml
£ 3.00
£1.20/100ml
  • Introducing Men Expert's first anti-perspirant enriched with Magnesia, a compound used by weight lifters to increase gripping power. This anti-perspirant will keep your armpits dry for up to 96 hours. A fresh woody fragrance is the only thing you'll smell of after a workout.
  • All the expertise. None of the spin.
  • Goes well with
  • L'Oréal Men Expert Invincible Sport Shower Gel 300ml
  • Up to 96 hour dry feel
  • Enriched with magnesia
  • Dry and fresh woody fragrance
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

882398 04, Isobutane, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, Aluminum Sesquichlorohydrate, Isopropyl Palmitate, Dimethicone, Isododecane, Parfum / Fragrance, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Propylene Carbonate, Dimethiconol, Benzyl Salicylate, Linalool, Benzyl Alcohol, Coumarin, Citronellol, CI 77713 / Magnesium Carbonate, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Limonene, Isoeugenol, Eugenol

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions for Use: Shake well before use. Hold can 15cm from underarm and spray. If nozzle becomes blocked, rinse with warm water

Warnings

  • CAUTIONS - EXTREMELY FLAMMABLE AEROSOL. Pressurised container. May burst of heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperature exceeding 50°C. Keep out of reach of children. Avoid spraying towards the eyes or on irritated skin and deliberate inhalation. Do not use for any purpose other than that for which the product is intended. Do not use in a confined space.
  • SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY
  • DANGER

Name and address

  • L'Oréal Paris,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.

Return to

  • L'Oréal Paris,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.
  • UK: 0800 0304 032
  • ROI: 1800 818 672
  • www.lorealparis.co.uk

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

CAUTIONS - EXTREMELY FLAMMABLE AEROSOL. Pressurised container. May burst of heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperature exceeding 50°C. Keep out of reach of children. Avoid spraying towards the eyes or on irritated skin and deliberate inhalation. Do not use for any purpose other than that for which the product is intended. Do not use in a confined space. SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY DANGER

50 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Good for sport

5 stars

Keeps me smelling fresh through my sweatiest moments! Long lasting and no doubt efficient. Will buy again. Perfect for the gym bag. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very good

5 stars

Very good product use it everyday and lasts all day [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

The best deodorant I've used

5 stars

The invincible sport deodorant smelt fantastic, a "sporty" fragrance. The fragrance was just as strong after a hard days work, as it was when I used it in the morning. I was completely dry, which often spray deodorants don't usually achieve (I find roll on's achieve this better). This deodorant didn't leave any white marks. Overall, this deodorant is the best deodorant I've ever tried, and has now become my usual product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Anti perspirant

5 stars

Really great anti perspirant, didn't leave any white marks and kept me dry all day [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great features for active man

5 stars

I have used this product over a week now and I am very impressed! As I am working long hours in kitchen it is crucial for me to get good protection lasting at least 12h a day. I am happy to say that “Loreal Men expert” doing it really well, comparable to market top anti-perspitants but is no harsh on the skin. I was unable to test it advertised 96h “non stop dry feel” claim as I’m showering much often than that, but definitely I can recommend it with all confidence as a top anti-perspirant for even the hardest day. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lasting effectiveness and great fragrance

5 stars

Been using this product for a while after needing some anti-perspirant to use for gym and sports. Best thing is it kept me fresh and didn't have the nasty gym/sweaty odour after my sessions. Great to use as a general deodorant too because if the fantastic fragrance. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent Product

5 stars

Fantastic deodorant Smells great and keeps you dry and feeling fresh all day.will definitely recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Invincible HP

4 stars

Got this two weeks ago sent to be great product use it when I am training keeps the smell away for longer [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

One of my favourite deodrents

5 stars

One of my favorite deodorants. Smells good and the smell lasts for a long time! Highly recommend this product to anyone. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Best deodorant ever

5 stars

Brilliant product and smells great. Even with my busy job it kept the sweat at bay. It really does work very well. Does not leave any marks on clothes after applying which is always a plus. Cant recommend this product enough [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 50 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

