L'oreal Men Xpert Deo Invinc Sport 50Ml

- Introducing Men Expert's first anti-perspirant enriched with Magnesia, a compound used by weight lifters to increase gripping power. This anti-perspirant will keep your armpits dry for up to 96 hours. A fresh woody fragrance is the only thing you'll smell of after a workout.
- Up to 96 hour dry feel
- Enriched with magnesia
- Dry and fresh woody fragrance
- Pack size: 50ML
882395 05, Aqua / Water, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, Dimethicone, C14-22 Alcohols, Parfum / Fragrance, Steareth-100/PEG-136/HDI Copolymer, Perlite, CI 77713 / Magnesium Carbonate, C12-20 Alkyl Glucoside, Iodopropynyl Butylcarbamate, PEG-4 Dilaurate, PEG-4 Laurate, PEG-4, Eugenol, Limonene, Benzyl Salicylate, Linalool, Benzyl Alcohol, Isoeugenol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Citronellol, Coumarin
- Shake before use.
50ml ℮
