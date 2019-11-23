Golden Virginia The Original 50G

Fraudsters fav imitation choice=foolsgold paradise
Golden Virginia was my choice of tobacco for 15 years or so, and, then, it became the counterfeiters tobacco of choice to sell and replace with cheap vile second rate counterfeited tobacco. The amount of times, I have gone into small corner type shops and been slotted the packet with the dodgy tobacco in, instead of what I have paid for and asked for. The fraudsters are about ten Mile's ahead of the weights and measures board and, the customs. Also the price in the places of trust like Co OP and Tescos and Morrisons varies considerably and put me off as it regularly rose higher and higher. I now smoke a lovely second choice tobacco. Fairly priced and though drier and sweeter it is adequate and enjoyable. Thank You