Paw Patrol Coins
- Milk Chocolate.
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Flavouring, Cocoa Solids: 27% min., Milk Solids: 14% min
Allergy Information
- May also contain Nuts and Cereals containing Gluten
Storage
Store in a cool dry place away from direct sunlightBest before end - see printing
Produce of
Produced in Italy
Distributor address
- What Next Candy Ltd,
- SK13 1BE,
- UK.
Return to
- What Next Candy Ltd,
- SK13 1BE,
- UK.
- www.whatnextcandy.com
Net Contents
75g ℮
