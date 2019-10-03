By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Paw Patrol Coins


£ 1.50
£1.50/each

  • Milk Chocolate.
  • www.pawpatrol.com

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Flavouring, Cocoa Solids: 27% min., Milk Solids: 14% min

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Nuts and Cereals containing Gluten

Storage

Store in a cool dry place away from direct sunlightBest before end - see printing

Produce of

Produced in Italy

Distributor address

  • What Next Candy Ltd,
  • SK13 1BE,
  • UK.

Return to

  • What Next Candy Ltd,
  • SK13 1BE,
  • UK.
  • www.whatnextcandy.com

Net Contents

75g ℮

