Radox Moisturise Chamomile & Jojoba Oil 250Ml

Super Moisturising and smells amazing.
This product is gorgeous. It foams into a beautiful lather which really moisturises your skin. It smells amazing as well. Such good value for a great product. I've previously brought shower gels that were far more expensive and didn't moisturise as well as this one. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great shower gel
Really like this shower gel. Feels creamy and lathers up really nicely which I really liked. Chamomile and jojoba smells really good too so overall I'm very happy with this shower gel and would get it again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Radox Moisturise Shower Cream
Radox Moisturise Shower Cream is beautiful. Such a lovely addition to the radox range. Smells Devine, lathered well once applied to hands. The chamoline and jojoba compliment each other very well. Egnites the senses and stimulates the senses when using product. Overall brilliant shower cream, left me feeling fresh, clean and smelling lovely. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Fabulous fragrance!
I’ve have been using Radox deliciously fragrant Chamomile & Jojobabut moisturising body cream and I was really impressed that the cream lathers nicely and smells terrific! if anything that makes my skin feel so good, it is worth using regularly and as it lathers nicely you don't have to use a ton of it, which makes perfect sense to me! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Smells lovely and you only need a tiny bit
I've always loved Radox products and the shower gel is no exception. Its smells lovely, such a good fragrance combination and you only need a tiny bit. Its lovely and creamy and lathers so well the bottles lasting ages. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Smell great but skin is no different
Having this item has made my skin smell good but has dried it out. I suffer from psoriasis so I have to look out for a product that suits my skin type. Been great for my partner though hence the rating [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great value
The shower cream does it’s job well, foams nicely and the fragrance is fresh and clean. My skin does feel moisturised more than after using Radox shower gel. Great product for the price, I would buy again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Gentle and moisturising
I used this product for over a week and I liked using it. It has sufficiently rich larger and leaves the skin feeling cared for. It is soft, refreshing and revitalising. I will definitely go for this product in future. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Lovely smell
This shower cream makes my skin feel soft and lovely! The smell is amazing! i love how it sticks to your skin more when washing rather than washing off instantly. Defiantly recommend to anyone who wants to try it! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
A new holiday essential.
I got this to take on holiday with me. The one I used last year, left my skin feel dry. I always use sun cream, moisturiser etc. With this Radox shower cream, I didn't need apply as much moisturiser, because my skin did not feel dry at all. And it smells lovely. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]