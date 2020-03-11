By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Radox Moisturise Chamomile & Jojoba Oil 250Ml

£ 1.00
£0.40/100ml

Offer

  • Let calm be restored with Radox Moisturise Shower Cream as chamomile fills the air like a floral breeze. This female shower cream is made with chamomile and jojoba oil to leave your skin feeling refreshed and smelling great. For best results in the shower, squeeze out the shower cream, lather on body and inhale the delightful scent. Radox Moisturise Shower Cream rinses off easily, leaving your skin feeling fresh and clean. Natural body wash for women, suitable for daily use. Perfect as part of your skin care routine. At Radox, we have been taking inspiration from nature’s incredible fragrances since 1908 to create refreshing shower gel, handwash, soap and bath products. We then capture their transformative effects with one goal in mind: to help people get in the mood they want to be in. Smell is not only one of the most important senses, but one of the most overlooked. Fragrance has the power to lift you when you’re down, to awaken you when you rise, to make us sleep, love, create, dream. It has the power to genuinely transform how you feel. In fact, there's hardly a mood that cannot be moved by fragrance. And there’s barely a person on earth who can’t be affected by the right scent. Shower cream with nature inspired fragrance to transform your mood.
  • Radox Moisturise Shower Cream is an indulgent shower experience that leaves your skin delightfully fragrant
  • Shower cream with chamomile and jojoba oil scents inspired by nature's best ingredients
  • Moisturising shower cream, skin care that leaves your skin feeling calm and restored after a shower
  • Moisturising natural bodywash which rinses off easily, leaving your skin feeling fresh and clean
  • Suitable for daily use and all skin types, squeeze out shower cream and lather on body for amazing skin care
  • Radox natural bodywash is a pH neutral, dermatologically tested shower cream for women who care about their skin
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Hydrogenated Starch Hydrolysate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium chloride, Butylene Glycol, Chamomilla Recutita Flower Extract, Citric acid, Disodium Lauryl Phenyl Ether Disulfonate, Formic Acid, Glycol Distearate, Hydrolyzed Silk, Lactose, Laureth-4, Parfum, Phenoxyethanol, Polyquaternium-7, Propylene glycol, Simmondsia Chinensis Seed Oil, Sodium benzoate, Sodium lactate, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Sorbitol, Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, Tetrasodium EDTA, Trideceth-7, Lactis Proteinum, Benzyl alcohol, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene

Produce of

United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • Caution: if product gets in your eyes, rinse them with warm water. Avoid eyes and other sensitive areas. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Warnings

  • Caution: Avoid contact with eyes. In case of contact, rinse thoroughly with water. Product contains menthol. If you experience discomfort, please stop use. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Net Contents

250 ℮

Safety information

Caution: Avoid contact with eyes. In case of contact, rinse thoroughly with water. Product contains menthol. If you experience discomfort, please stop use. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

61 Reviews

Super Moisturising and smells amazing.

5 stars

This product is gorgeous. It foams into a beautiful lather which really moisturises your skin. It smells amazing as well. Such good value for a great product. I've previously brought shower gels that were far more expensive and didn't moisturise as well as this one. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great shower gel

4 stars

Really like this shower gel. Feels creamy and lathers up really nicely which I really liked. Chamomile and jojoba smells really good too so overall I'm very happy with this shower gel and would get it again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Radox Moisturise Shower Cream 

5 stars

Radox Moisturise Shower Cream is beautiful. Such a lovely addition to the radox range. Smells Devine, lathered well once applied to hands. The chamoline and jojoba compliment each other very well. Egnites the senses and stimulates the senses when using product. Overall brilliant shower cream, left me feeling fresh, clean and smelling lovely. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fabulous fragrance!

4 stars

I’ve have been using Radox deliciously fragrant Chamomile & Jojobabut moisturising body cream and I was really impressed that the cream lathers nicely and smells terrific! if anything that makes my skin feel so good, it is worth using regularly and as it lathers nicely you don't have to use a ton of it, which makes perfect sense to me! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells lovely and you only need a tiny bit

5 stars

I've always loved Radox products and the shower gel is no exception. Its smells lovely, such a good fragrance combination and you only need a tiny bit. Its lovely and creamy and lathers so well the bottles lasting ages. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smell great but skin is no different

3 stars

Having this item has made my skin smell good but has dried it out. I suffer from psoriasis so I have to look out for a product that suits my skin type. Been great for my partner though hence the rating [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great value

5 stars

The shower cream does it’s job well, foams nicely and the fragrance is fresh and clean. My skin does feel moisturised more than after using Radox shower gel. Great product for the price, I would buy again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Gentle and moisturising

4 stars

I used this product for over a week and I liked using it. It has sufficiently rich larger and leaves the skin feeling cared for. It is soft, refreshing and revitalising. I will definitely go for this product in future. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely smell

5 stars

This shower cream makes my skin feel soft and lovely! The smell is amazing! i love how it sticks to your skin more when washing rather than washing off instantly. Defiantly recommend to anyone who wants to try it! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A new holiday essential.

5 stars

I got this to take on holiday with me. The one I used last year, left my skin feel dry. I always use sun cream, moisturiser etc. With this Radox shower cream, I didn't need apply as much moisturiser, because my skin did not feel dry at all. And it smells lovely. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

