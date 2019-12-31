Tassimo Kenco Americano Decaffeinated Coffee Pods X16
Product Description
- Decaffeinated Roast and Ground Coffee
- Discover more at Tassimo.com
- Explore the rest of the Tassimo Kenco range for more delicious coffee moments. From 100% pure Colombian Kenco Americano to a velvety combination of cocoa and coffee in Tassimo Kenco Mocha. Well balanced, full flavour decaffeinated roast and ground coffee creates our Tassimo Kenco Decaff Americano.
- Want a creamy latte, a tasty cappuccino or uplifting Americano? Just load a pod into your Tassimo machine, press start and TASSIMO's INTELLIBREW system will automatically create the perfect drink, every time.
- Deliciously easy! Your coffee shop favourites at the touch of a button.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Kenco Americano Decaff
- Well-balanced & full-flavour
- Decaff coffee
- 16 Servings per pack
- Pack size: 104g
Information
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Name and address
- Jacobs Douwe Egberts,
- Oosterdoksstraat 80,
- 1011 DK Amsterdam,
- The Netherlands.
Return to
- UK: 0800 032 88 33
- IE: 1800 454 501
- tassimo.com
Net Contents
16 x 6.5g ℮
