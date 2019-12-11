Tassimo L'or. Espresso Delizioso 16 Coffee Pods
- Roast and Ground Coffee.
- Discover more at Tassimo.com
- Explore the rest of the Tassimo L'Or range and be captivated by the intense and aromatic aromas of L'Or coffee. From a velvety Tassimo L'Or Latte Macchiato to an indulgent long black coffee with L'Or XL Classique.Tassimo L'Or Delizioso is a perfectly-balanced pleasure, all the intensity of an espresso combined with the finesse of its sweet, subtle aromas ensure this blend's delicateness. Enjoy L'Or Espresso Delizioso? Why not try L'Or XL Classique coffee and enjoy a mug of L'Or coffee!
- Want a creamy latte, a tasty cappuccino or uplifting Americano? Just load a pod into your Tassimo machine, press start and TASSIMO's INTELLIBREW system will automatically create the perfect drink, every time.
- Deliciously easy! Your coffee shop favourites at the touch of a button.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- L'Or Delizioso Espresso
- Perfectly balanced
- Sweet & subtle aromas
- Pack size: 104g
Store in a cool, dry place. Protect from light.
16 Servings per pack
- Jacobs Douwe Egberts,
- Oosterdoksstraat 80,
- 1011 DK Amsterdam,
- The Netherlands.
- UK 0800 032 88 33
- IE 1800 454 501
- tassimo.com
16 x 6.5g ℮
