Tassimo L'or. Latte Caramel 8 Coffee Pods
Product Description
- 8 T Discs Roast and Ground Coffee and 8 T Discs Concentrated Ultra Filtered Cream Preparation with Sugar and Caramel Flavour for Coffee Based Drink.
- Discover more at Tassimo.com
- Treat yourself with Tassimo L'Or Latte Macchiato Caramel a delicious latte macchiato, sweetened with caramel flavour and topped with a velvety layer of creamy foam. Why not try our Tassimo L'Or Latte Macchiato?
- Explore the rest of the Tassimo L'Or range and be captivated by the intense and aromatic aromas of L'Or coffee. From a velvety Tassimo L'Or Latte Macchiato to an indulgent long black coffee with L'Or XL Classique.
- Deliciously easy! Your coffee shop favourites at the touch of a button.
- Want a creamy latte, a tasty cappuccino or uplifting Americano? Just load a pod into your Tassimo machine, press start and TASSIMO's INTELLIBREW system will automatically create the perfect drink, every time.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- L'Or Latte Macchiato Caramel
- Indulgent & velvety Caramel flavour
- Creamy foam
- Pack size: 271.2g
Information
Ingredients
Cream (from Milk) (29%), Sugar (28%), Roast and Ground Coffee (22%), Water, Milk Protein Concentrate, Milk Minerals, Salt, Thickener (E414), Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (E331)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Protect from light.
Preparation and Usage
- Serving suggestion: caramel pieces and syrup not included.
Number of uses
8 Servings per pack
Name and address
- Jacobs Douwe Egberts,
- Oosterdoksstraat 80,
- 1011 DK Amsterdam,
- The Netherlands.
Return to
- UK 0800 032 88 33
- IE 1800 454 501
- tassimo.com
Net Contents
271.2g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100 ml**
|280 ml**
|280 ml/%*
|Energy
|118 kJ
|329 kJ
|-
|28 kcal
|79 kcal
|4%
|Fat
|1.4 g
|3.8 g
|5%
|of which saturates
|1.0 g
|2.8 g
|13%
|Carbohydrate
|3.6 g
|10.1 g
|4%
|of which sugars
|3.6 g
|10.1 g
|11%
|Fibre
|0.1 g
|0.3 g
|-
|Protein
|0.3 g
|0.7 g
|1%
|Salt
|0.14 g
|0.38 g
|6%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|**Ready to consume
|-
|-
|-
