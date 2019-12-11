Tassimo L' Or. Latte Macchiato 8 Coffee Pods
Offer
- Energy385 kJ 93 kcal5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 130kJ/
Product Description
- 8 T Discs Roast and Ground Coffee and 8 T Discs Concentrated Ultra Filtered Cream Preparation with Sugar, for Coffee Based Drink.
- Discover more at Tassimo.com
- Explore the rest of the Tassimo L'Or range and be captivated by the intense and aromatic aromas of L'Or coffee. For a lighter afternoon treat, why not try L'Or Latte Macchiato Skinny Coffee? All the intensity of a L'Or coffee without the guilt!
- Indulge with Tassimo L'Or latte macchiato, an ideal balance between a velvety, creamy foam and all the intensity of the refined aromas of L'OR coffee.
- Want a creamy latte, a tasty cappuccino or uplifting Americano? Just load a pod into your Tassimo machine, press start and TASSIMO's INTELLIBREW system will automatically create the perfect drink, every time.
- Deliciously easy! Your coffee shop favourites at the touch of a button.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- L'Or Latte Macchiato
- Balanced, velvety & creamy
- Intense, refined aromas of L'OR coffee
- Pack size: 267.2g
Information
Ingredients
Cream (from Milk) (45%), Roast and Ground Coffee (22%), Sugar (20%), Milk Protein Concentrate, Water, Salt, Milk Minerals, Thickener (E414), Acidity Regulator (E331)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Protect from light.
Number of uses
8 Servings per pack
Name and address
- Jacobs Douwe Egberts,
- Oosterdoksstraat 80,
- 1011 DK Amsterdam,
- The Netherlands.
Return to
- UK 0800 032 88 33
- IE 1800 454 501
- tassimo.com
Net Contents
267.2g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100 ml**
|295 ml**
|295 ml%*
|Energy
|130kJ/
|385kJ/
|-
|32kcal
|93kcal
|5%
|Fat
|2.2 g
|6.6 g
|9%
|of which saturates
|1.6 g
|4.6 g
|23%
|Carbohydrate
|2.5 g
|7.3 g
|3%
|of which sugars
|2.5 g
|7.3 g
|8%
|Fibre
|0.1 g
|0.4 g
|-
|Protein
|0.3 g
|0.8 g
|2%
|Salt
|0.13 g
|0.38 g
|6%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|** Ready to consume
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019