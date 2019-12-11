By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
L' Or. Coffee Classique 100G

1.5(2)Write a review
L' Or. Coffee Classique 100G
£ 2.35
£2.35/100g

Product Description

  • Freeze Dried Instant Coffee
  • Discover more at www.lorespresso.com
  • L'OR Classique: golden roasted coffee with smooth and delicate, yet intriguingly rich and aromatic taste.
  • The presence of Colombian Arabica beans in this L'OR signature blend ensures a fruity and multidimensional character of the coffee. Looking for a stronger taste? why not try L'OR Intense
  • Every cup of L'OR coffee ignites a moment of pure pleasure. Be captivated by its rich aroma and the balance of its smooth and rich taste.
  • Why not try the L'OR Espresso capsules coffee range, Tassimo Coffee Pods and Roast and Ground coffee range.
  • L'OR; why pursue anything less than gold.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Discover our signature coffee blend L'OR Classique
  • Smooth & Aromatic
  • 100g jar
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.For Best Before Date see base of jar.

Preparation and Usage

  • How to Make the Perfect Cup:
  • Add 1 or 2 teaspoons per cup and hot water, just off the boil.

Name and address

  • Jacobs Douwe Egberts,
  • Oosterdoksstraat 80,
  • 101 DK Amsterdam,
  • The Netherlands.

Return to

  • Customer Service:
  • UK Freephone: 0808-100-8787
  • Ireland Freephone: 1800 207275
  • www.lorespresso.com

Net Contents

100g ℮

2 Reviews

Average of 1.5 stars

Not properly labelled

2 stars

Very disappointed to receive this as I was looking for ground coffee and this is instant. I realize that it is mentioned in the product description if you open the whole product page but people doing full online shops don’t always have time to read the full description of every single product they need to purchase so key details like that should be in the item name. All the other instant coffees including another by this same brand are titled “instant coffee” except this one. It’s not the worst coffee I’ve ever drank but if I wanted instant coffee I would have used the jar I already have in my cupboard, I spent the money because I wanted ground coffee.

yuk

1 stars

Probably the worst coffee on the market

