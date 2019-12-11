L'or Coffee Decaffeinated 100G
- Freeze Dried Instant Coffee
- Discover more at www.lorespresso.com
- L'OR Décaféiné: decaffeinated roast coffee blend with delicate and balanced, yet aromatic taste.
- The presence of Colombian Arabica beans in this L'OR signature blend ensures the fruity and multidimensional character of the coffee.
- Every cup of L'OR coffee ignites a moment of pure pleasure. Be captivated by its rich aroma and the balance of its smooth and rich taste.
- Why not try the L'OR Espresso capsules coffee range, Tassimo Coffee Pods and Roast and Ground coffee range.
- L'OR; why pursue anything less than gold.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Discover our signature coffee blend L'OR Décaféiné
- Balanced & Aromatic
- Pack size: 100g
Store in a cool, dry place.For Best Before Date see base of jar.
- How to Make the Perfect Cup:
- Add 1 or 2 teaspoons per cup and hot water, just off the boil.
- Jacobs Douwe Egberts,
- Oosterdoksstraat 80,
- 101 DK Amsterdam,
- The Netherlands.
- Customer Service:
- UK Freephone: 0808-100-8787
- Ireland Freephone: 1800 207275
- www.lorespresso.com
100g ℮
