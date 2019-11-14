Tesco 2 Steak & Craft Ale Pies 440G

No meat inside.
Literally 2 pieces of meat. Just pastry gravy and air. Don't waste your money. Nothing like the photo shown. We've bought a couple of these to see if it's a one off. Definitley not.
Absolutely tasteless.
Very disappointed. Mainly gravy and air, three tiny pieces of meat and tasteless. Never would l order these again.
Not worth it unless you want just gravy and pastry
Lovely gravy shame there was no steak what so ever in either of the pies and far to much cracked pepper on top.
poor value for money
It was full of gravy and some minced fat unfortunately but the pastry was nice.
Where's the beef??
I've just had one of these pies and I'm very disappointed. The picture shows big chunks of meat flowing out of the pie but the reality is this was a gravy pie with two small chunks of meat. The pastry is very nice, the gravy delicious but just no meat to speak of and definitely nothing like the picture advertised. Poor show Tesco.
No meat inside
No meat! Just 5 pieces of gristle
Don't bother.
Not good,gravy and a couple of pieces of meat no point in the pepper on the top, certainly nothing like the picture on the box. Never again.
Where’s the steak?
Appalling. Literally one tiny piece of steak. The rest all watery gravy. Don’t waste your money.
looked better on the package than it really was
small amount of filling left some chewy pieces of the meat