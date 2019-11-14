By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 2 Steak & Craft Ale Pies 440G

1.5(9)Write a review
£ 2.50
£0.57/100g
One pie
  • Energy1875kJ 447kcal
    22%
  • Fat20.6g
    29%
  • Saturates10.1g
    51%
  • Sugars4.2g
    5%
  • Salt1.0g
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 947kJ / 226kcal

Product Description

  • A shortcrust pastry base filled with beef pieces and ale in gravy topped with a butter enriched puff pastry lid sprinkled with cracked black pepper.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Tender beef in a rich craft ale gravy, sprinkled with cracked pepper.
  • Buttery puff pastry
  • Cook from frozen 42 mins
  • Pack size: 440g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Beef (30%), Water, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Palm Oil, Ale (Barley) (5%), Butter (Milk), Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Milk, Tomato Purée, White Sugar, Salt, Onion, Black Pepper, Yeast Extract, Barley Malt Extract, Dried Skimmed Milk, Onion Powder, Cane Molasses, Beef Extract, Glucose Syrup, Tomato, Carrot Extract, Flavouring, Onion Extract, Garlic Extract, Thyme Extract, Laurel Leaf, Dried Bay Leaf.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 6 35-40 mins.
Remove outer packaging.
Place the pie in its foil on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 35-40 minutes or until pastry is golden brown. Allow to stand for 2 minutes before serving. Not suitable for microwave cooking. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in Ireland using beef from the U.K or Ireland

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Carton. Card - Widely Recycled Foil. Metal - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

Net Contents

440g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy947kJ / 226kcal1875kJ / 447kcal
Fat10.4g20.6g
Saturates5.1g10.1g
Carbohydrate21.1g41.8g
Sugars2.1g4.2g
Fibre1.2g2.4g
Protein11.4g22.6g
Salt0.5g1.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

9 Reviews

Average of 1.4 stars

Help other customers like you

No meat inside.

1 stars

Literally 2 pieces of meat. Just pastry gravy and air. Don't waste your money. Nothing like the photo shown. We've bought a couple of these to see if it's a one off. Definitley not.

Absolutely tasteless.

1 stars

Very disappointed. Mainly gravy and air, three tiny pieces of meat and tasteless. Never would l order these again.

Not worth it unless you want just gravy and pastry

1 stars

Lovely gravy shame there was no steak what so ever in either of the pies and far to much cracked pepper on top.

poor value for money

2 stars

It was full of gravy and some minced fat unfortunately but the pastry was nice.

Where's the beef??

2 stars

I've just had one of these pies and I'm very disappointed. The picture shows big chunks of meat flowing out of the pie but the reality is this was a gravy pie with two small chunks of meat. The pastry is very nice, the gravy delicious but just no meat to speak of and definitely nothing like the picture advertised. Poor show Tesco.

No meat inside

1 stars

No meat! Just 5 pieces of gristle

Don't bother.

1 stars

Not good,gravy and a couple of pieces of meat no point in the pepper on the top, certainly nothing like the picture on the box. Never again.

Where’s the steak?

1 stars

Appalling. Literally one tiny piece of steak. The rest all watery gravy. Don’t waste your money.

looked better on the package than it really was

3 stars

small amount of filling left some chewy pieces of the meat

