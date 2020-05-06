By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.

Smint Sugar Free 2 Hour Fresh Breath Tin 35G

image 1 of Smint Sugar Free 2 Hour Fresh Breath Tin 35G
Product Description

  • Clean Breath Sugarfree Peppermint 50 Mints
  • www.smint.co.uk
  • Smint 2 Hours Clean Breath are intense sugar free mints providing instant refreshment. Contains Magnolia extract and Zinc, clinically proven to reduce a significant cause of bad breath for over 2 hours! Available in a convenient and stylish tin perfect for your car and desk.
  • Excessive consumption may produce laxative effects. Contains a source of phenylalanine.
  • Intensely refreshing 3 layered mints with Zinc and Magnolia extract
  • 2 Hours Clean Breath proven
  • Peppermint Flavour
  • Sugar free
  • Tooth-Friendly Tested
  • 50 Mints
  • Pack size: 35G
  • Sugar free

Information

Ingredients

Sweeteners (Sorbitol, Aspartame, Acesulfame K, Sucralose, Neotame), Flavourings, Anti-Caking Agent (Magnesium Salts of Fatty Acids), Magnolia Bark Extract (0, 12%), Zinc Lactate, Colour (Brilliant Blue FCF)

Storage

Best before end: see bottom

Number of uses

10 pieces (2 pieces 5 times per day)

Name and address

  • Perfetti Van Melle Benelux B.V.,
  • P.O. Box 3000,
  • 4800 DA Breda,
  • Holland.

Return to

  • smint.co.uk

Net Contents

50 x 35g ℮ Mints

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g:
Energy 1008 kJ / 242 kcal
Fat 1 g
(of which: saturates 1 g)
Carbohydrate96 g
(of which: sugars 0 g
polyols 96 g)
Protein 0 g
Salt 0 g
Zinc 24,3 mg (243%*)
10 pieces (2 pieces 5 times per day)-
Contain 1,7 mg zinc (17% NRV*)-
*% nutrient reference value (NRVs)-

