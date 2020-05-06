Smint Sugar Free 2 Hour Fresh Breath Tin 35G
Product Description
- Clean Breath Sugarfree Peppermint 50 Mints
- Smint 2 Hours Clean Breath are intense sugar free mints providing instant refreshment. Contains Magnolia extract and Zinc, clinically proven to reduce a significant cause of bad breath for over 2 hours! Available in a convenient and stylish tin perfect for your car and desk.
- Excessive consumption may produce laxative effects. Contains a source of phenylalanine.
- Intensely refreshing 3 layered mints with Zinc and Magnolia extract
- 2 Hours Clean Breath proven
- Peppermint Flavour
- Sugar free
- Tooth-Friendly Tested
- 50 Mints
- Pack size: 35G
Information
Ingredients
Sweeteners (Sorbitol, Aspartame, Acesulfame K, Sucralose, Neotame), Flavourings, Anti-Caking Agent (Magnesium Salts of Fatty Acids), Magnolia Bark Extract (0, 12%), Zinc Lactate, Colour (Brilliant Blue FCF)
Storage
Best before end: see bottom
Number of uses
10 pieces (2 pieces 5 times per day)
Name and address
- Perfetti Van Melle Benelux B.V.,
- P.O. Box 3000,
- 4800 DA Breda,
- Holland.
Return to
Net Contents
50 x 35g ℮ Mints
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g:
|Energy
|1008 kJ / 242 kcal
|Fat
|1 g
|(of which: saturates
|1 g)
|Carbohydrate
|96 g
|(of which: sugars
|0 g
|polyols
|96 g)
|Protein
|0 g
|Salt
|0 g
|Zinc
|24,3 mg (243%*)
|-
|Contain 1,7 mg zinc (17% NRV*)
|-
|*% nutrient reference value (NRVs)
|-
