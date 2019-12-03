Tesco 2 Vegan Peanut & Avocado Burgers 227G

These are absolutely delicious and great for the p
These are absolutely delicious and great for the price! Definitely worth it
A Tasty Burger!
I love these! I really like the peanuts in the burgers. The taste and texture are great!
I LOVE these. My favourite.
I LOVE these. My favourite.
Absolutely horrible
Not sure what to say really except they were horrible. Texture was awful, like eating a mouthful of nuts (unchopped, whole peanuts) and they were completely tasteless. Dont waste your money!!
Love these tasty burgers. Delicious in a bun or as
Love these tasty burgers. Delicious in a bun or as addition to a roast dinner!
Delicious! I can't understand the negative reviews
These are my favourite from the vegetarian/vegan Tesco range, and they are the only ones I have found which do not contain added oil or sugar. The fat comes from avocado and peanuts and is therefore healthy, unlike a lot of other burgers and falafels with so much unnecessary and unhealthy oils. I really cannot get my head around the negative reviews, I do not find them dry or tasteless at all. I really hope they don't discontinue them, they are amazing.
Awful
Having cooked them they looked like piece of soap more than anything else. Texture was claggy and no flavour at all. I've tried loads of the other Tesco vegetarian and vegan products and they are way better than these. What went wrong?
Weird spicy dry burger
Yuk weird spicy taste and very dry Would not purchase again
Drier than a summer drought
So dry! Tasted mostly of peanut! Hate to give a poor review but they really do need a bit more ‘something’! I cooked the remainder and gave it to my pig! Sorry.
Nutty and spicy - gluten/dairy free too!
Over the years i have had an increasingly restrictive diet. First i went vegetarian, then i developed intolerance to wheat and pulses, then gluten and lactose. When soya started to become complicated i wondered if there would be any easy options to keep in the freezer! Tesco has introduced 2 new 'burgers': this one and the courgette/sweetcorn fritter. Both are vegetarian, gluten/dairy free, soya free etc - you cannot believe how excited i got when i saw them on the shelf! These Avocado and Peanut Burgers are pretty different tasting from other veggie/vegan burgers. I get a strong peanut flavour with plenty of spice coming through. Great with some coleslaw or a nice beetroot salad. This will be joining my "too tired to make something from scratch" options in the freezer. So happy to diversify the flavours in my freezer!