By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco 2 Vegan Peanut & Avocado Burgers 227G

3(17)Write a review
Tesco 2 Vegan Peanut & Avocado Burgers 227G
£ 1.75
£7.71/kg
Half of a pack contains
  • Energy1269kJ 306kcal
    15%
  • Fat22.4g
    32%
  • Saturates1.8g
    9%
  • Sugars6.4g
    7%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1197kJ / 289kcal

Product Description

  • Peanut, brown rice, edamame soya bean, red pepper, avocado, sweet potato and curry seasoning burger.
  • A nutty texture of peanuts, avocado, brown rice, beans and curry seasoning burger
  • Delicately spiced
  • Peanuts, creamy avocado and rice, blended with mild curry seasoning
  • Cook from frozen 27 mins
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Vegetarian Society approved
  • Pack size: 227g

Information

Ingredients

Peanut Paste (16%), Peanut (14%), Brown Rice, Edamame Soya Beans, Red Pepper, Spring Onion, Onion, Carrot, Avocado (6%), Dried Potato, Sweet Potato, Garlic, Coriander Powder, Paprika, Salt, Cumin Powder, Turmeric Powder, Ginger Powder, Fenugreek, Cayenne Pepper, Black Pepper, Cinnamon Powder, Cardamom, Rapeseed Oil, Black Cardamom, Clove Powder, Star Anise, Nutmeg, Fennel Seed.

Allergy Information

  • Contains Peanuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain other nuts.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep Frozen - See storage instructions.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6.
For best results always cook from frozen.
Remove all packaging.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 25-27 minutes.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Our promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com.
  • We are here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

227g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsHalf of a pack (106g**) contains
Energy1197kJ / 289kcal1269kJ / 306kcal
Fat21.1g22.4g
Saturates1.7g1.8g
Carbohydrate7.8g8.3g
Sugars6.0g6.4g
Fibre10.2g10.8g
Protein11.9g12.6g
Salt0.5g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

17 Reviews

Average of 2.9 stars

Help other customers like you

These are absolutely delicious and great for the p

5 stars

These are absolutely delicious and great for the price! Definitely worth it

A Tasty Burger!

5 stars

I love these! I really like the peanuts in the burgers. The taste and texture are great!

I LOVE these. My favourite.

5 stars

I LOVE these. My favourite.

Absolutely horrible

1 stars

Not sure what to say really except they were horrible. Texture was awful, like eating a mouthful of nuts (unchopped, whole peanuts) and they were completely tasteless. Dont waste your money!!

Love these tasty burgers. Delicious in a bun or as

5 stars

Love these tasty burgers. Delicious in a bun or as addition to a roast dinner!

Delicious! I can't understand the negative reviews

5 stars

These are my favourite from the vegetarian/vegan Tesco range, and they are the only ones I have found which do not contain added oil or sugar. The fat comes from avocado and peanuts and is therefore healthy, unlike a lot of other burgers and falafels with so much unnecessary and unhealthy oils. I really cannot get my head around the negative reviews, I do not find them dry or tasteless at all. I really hope they don't discontinue them, they are amazing.

Awful

1 stars

Having cooked them they looked like piece of soap more than anything else. Texture was claggy and no flavour at all. I've tried loads of the other Tesco vegetarian and vegan products and they are way better than these. What went wrong?

Weird spicy dry burger

1 stars

Yuk weird spicy taste and very dry Would not purchase again

Drier than a summer drought

2 stars

So dry! Tasted mostly of peanut! Hate to give a poor review but they really do need a bit more ‘something’! I cooked the remainder and gave it to my pig! Sorry.

Nutty and spicy - gluten/dairy free too!

4 stars

Over the years i have had an increasingly restrictive diet. First i went vegetarian, then i developed intolerance to wheat and pulses, then gluten and lactose. When soya started to become complicated i wondered if there would be any easy options to keep in the freezer! Tesco has introduced 2 new 'burgers': this one and the courgette/sweetcorn fritter. Both are vegetarian, gluten/dairy free, soya free etc - you cannot believe how excited i got when i saw them on the shelf! These Avocado and Peanut Burgers are pretty different tasting from other veggie/vegan burgers. I get a strong peanut flavour with plenty of spice coming through. Great with some coleslaw or a nice beetroot salad. This will be joining my "too tired to make something from scratch" options in the freezer. So happy to diversify the flavours in my freezer!

1-10 of 17 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco 12 Vegan Sweet Potato Falafel 264G

£ 1.75
£6.63/kg

Tesco 6 Vegan Vegetable Burgers 340G

£ 1.50
£4.42/kg

Tesco Meat Free Vegetarian Mince 454G

£ 1.75
£3.86/kg

Heck Vegan Breakfast Sausages 6 Pack 255G

£ 2.50
£9.81/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here