Itsu Gyoza Vegetable Fusion 20 Pack 300G

Avoid
Avoid!! Went it bin...honestly one of the worst food items I've ever purchased. Shame as they do some other lovely stuff so don't discount the brand completely...
Best vegan gyoza i ever had ! Super tasty , flavou
Best vegan gyoza i ever had ! Super tasty , flavour is not over powering ,light and easy on stomach . Cooked in miso soup taste even better , and fried just wow - Light crispy pastry
Don't bother.
Tasteless gooey mess. Fell apart in the saucepan. Perhaps frying might be better. Minimal filling. Tiny amount of dipping sauce included. Not recommended.
An Oriental Treat for the Taste Buds
Absolutely tasty with the right amount of pepper. Great on their own as a starter to your oriental special night's feast. I even used it as part of my homemade oriental soup, by adding them in after the soup was cook, it only takes about four minutes for it to cook in your bowl. They can be boiled, steamed and microwaved (if you just wet them enough to get well done), just cook them for three minutes and if in the microwave, put them in a container with the lid loosely on top. They do taste great with or without the soy sauces that comes with the dumplings. A definite thumbs up and for me, very addictive lol.
Completely aweful
Absolutely disgusting. Do not waste your money on these, vile; just aweful. Made with worst quality ingredients possible.. Worst!
Perfect
Such a great price for a large quantity of top class dumplings. Just perfect. 3 bags of soy sauce are so generous, I stopped buying it seperately all together as I use leftover from these instead.
worth the high price
Best vegan gyoza’s i’ve had. Actual just the best gyoza’s i’ve had including restaurant ones. Fry with some oil and are amazing. also chocolate deserts ones are great (and vegan).