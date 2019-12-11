By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Itsu Gyoza Vegetable Fusion 20 Pack 300G

3.5(7)Write a review
£ 3.75
£1.25/100g

Product Description

  • Steamed Asian wheat parcels filled with vegetables, tofu & soya mince accompanied by three sachets of seasoned soy dipping sauce
  • For easy & delicious recipes visit itsu.com/recipes
  • eat beautiful
  • Ready. Set. Gyoza! Quick & versatile, these restaurant-quality dumplings are easy to prepare & can be enjoyed in hundreds of dishes...
  • Little parcels of joy brimming with Asia flavours.
  • Why not try...
  • itsu Sizzling Pork Gyoza
  • itsu Chicken Gyoza
  • itsu King Prawn Gyoza
  • With dipping sauce
  • 3 mins serves 2-3
  • Source of protein
  • No MSG
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 300g
Information

Ingredients

Gyoza Filling: Water, Tofu* (11%) (Water, Soya Beans), High Protein Soya Mince, Finely Shredded Carrot (10%), Shaved Leek (8%), Green Onion (7%), White Onion (7%), Sweet Cabbage (5%), Sweet Potato Noodles (Sweet Potato Starch, Water), Corn Oil, Soy Sauce (Soya Beans, Wheat, Water, Salt, Alcohol), Toasted Sesame Oil, Sugar, Seasoning Oil (Canola Oil, Onion Flakes, Antioxidant: Tocopherol (Vitamin E), Onion Oil), Ginger, Crushed Garlic, Soy Protein Isolate* (to bind) (Soya Protein), salt, Soy Seasoning (Soya Beans, Yeast, Salt, Wheat [Gluten], Maltodextrin, Yeast Extract, Dextrin, Vinegar) Black Pepper, Gyoza Skin: Wheat Flour (Gluten), Water, Salt, Seasoned Soy Dipping Sauce: Soy Sauce (65%) (Soya Bean, Wheat [Gluten], Water, Salt), Vinegar, Sugar, Red Pepper Extract (Red Pepper Powder, Alcohol, Sugar, Water, Salt), *all Tofu contains Firming Agents (Nigari (E511) and Calcium Sulphate), to give it the perfect texture, **a high quality plant-based Protein made from all natural ingredients, loved by Vegans

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Sesame, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Keep frozen -18°C. If thawed, keep refrigerated and use within 24hours.Do no refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Dipping sauce is ready to serve [no preparation needed]
For guidance only, cooking appliances will vary.
Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.
Do not re-heat once cooked. Do not heat sauce sachet.

Hob
Instructions: Gently simmer
Submerge gyoza in a saucepan of softly boiling water.
Simmer gently for 3 minutes.
Drain thoroughly & serve.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Pre-heat pan with 2 teaspoons of oil on low/medium heat.
Cook gyoza for 6 minutes, turning regularly until golden brown.

Produce of

Made in South Korea

Preparation and Usage

  • Serving suggestions
  • On their own [with a dipping sauce], With stir-fries, With rice/noodles, In soup/broth

Number of uses

This pack contains 2-3 servings

Additives

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • itsu [grocery] Ltd,
  • High Holborn House [Brownlow Street Entrance],
  • 52-54 High Holborn,
  • London,
  • WC1V 6RL,

Return to

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g of gyoza (unprepared)per serving (8 gyoza)per 100g of dipping sauce
Energy (kJ)748808408
Energy (kcal)17819296
Fat (g)3.53.80.3
of which saturates (g)0.50.50.2
Carbohydrate (g)262819
of which sugars (g)2.52.718.7
Dietary Fibre (g)2.52.70.9
Protein (g)9.310.05.8
Salt (g)0.580.638.78
7 Reviews

Average of 3.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Avoid

1 stars

Avoid!! Went it bin...honestly one of the worst food items I've ever purchased. Shame as they do some other lovely stuff so don't discount the brand completely...

Best vegan gyoza i ever had ! Super tasty , flavou

5 stars

Best vegan gyoza i ever had ! Super tasty , flavour is not over powering ,light and easy on stomach . Cooked in miso soup taste even better , and fried just wow - Light crispy pastry

Don't bother.

1 stars

Tasteless gooey mess. Fell apart in the saucepan. Perhaps frying might be better. Minimal filling. Tiny amount of dipping sauce included. Not recommended.

An Oriental Treat for the Taste Buds

5 stars

Absolutely tasty with the right amount of pepper. Great on their own as a starter to your oriental special night's feast. I even used it as part of my homemade oriental soup, by adding them in after the soup was cook, it only takes about four minutes for it to cook in your bowl. They can be boiled, steamed and microwaved (if you just wet them enough to get well done), just cook them for three minutes and if in the microwave, put them in a container with the lid loosely on top. They do taste great with or without the soy sauces that comes with the dumplings. A definite thumbs up and for me, very addictive lol.

Completely aweful

1 stars

Absolutely disgusting. Do not waste your money on these, vile; just aweful. Made with worst quality ingredients possible.. Worst!

Perfect

5 stars

Such a great price for a large quantity of top class dumplings. Just perfect. 3 bags of soy sauce are so generous, I stopped buying it seperately all together as I use leftover from these instead.

worth the high price

5 stars

Best vegan gyoza’s i’ve had. Actual just the best gyoza’s i’ve had including restaurant ones. Fry with some oil and are amazing. also chocolate deserts ones are great (and vegan).

