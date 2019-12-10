World Wines Red & White Wine 4X187ml

Product Description
- Wine Selection
- Fachada Malbec
- Malbec has the perfect growing conditions at the foot of the Andes, resulting in a deep vivid coloured rich wine with purple reflections. On the nose there are powerful notes of ripe berries and violets, with a rich fruity taste balanced with silky tannins.
- Brillo Del Dia Sauvignon Blanc
- A luminous pale-yellow fruity wine, bursting with aromas of white blossom, citrus and green apples. Crisp taste and slight acidity, but with a very fresh finish. A perfect aperitif or as an accompaniment to fish or poultry dishes.
- The Playlist White Zinfandel
- Pale pink in colour this rose wine has delightful aromas of red berries and citrus on the nose and a crisp, fresh and lively palate with aromas of strawberries and cream.
- Wine Glass - Wash glass in warm, soapy water and dry thoroughly before first use.
- Suitable for use in a dishwasher
- Fachada Malbec
- Wine of Argentina
- Brillo Del Dia Sauvignon Blanc
- Wine of Spain
- Playlist Zinfandel Rose
- Wine of USA
- All wines bottled in France.
- Wine Glass made in Turkey.
Allergy Information
- All wines contain Sulphites
Store in a cool dry place.
Preparation and Usage
- Serving Suggestion
- White & Rose Wines are best served chilled
- Red Wine is best served at room temperature.
- Glass - Wash in warm soapy water and dry thoroughly before first use.
- Dishwasher Safe.
- Please retain packaging for future reference.
Warnings
- Warning: This product contains alcohol and must not be sold to anyone under 18 years of age
Safety information
