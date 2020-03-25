Kinetik Inner Ear Thermometer

Product Description
- Inner Ear Thermometer
- For every sale of one of our devices, St John Ambulance will receive a contribution from Kinetik Wellbeing to help them carry out their crucial work.
- To purchase additional Kinetik Probe Covers for the IET2, visit our shop at: kinetikwellbeing.com
- The Kinetik Wellbeing Inner Ear Thermometer allows you to safely and easily measure temperature. An ideal addition to your medicine cabinet, it detects high body temperature to help identify illness, understand if fever reducing medication is required and also if that medication is taking an effect.
- Working Together to Deliver Health in the Home
- We've joined forces with nation's leading first aid charity St John Ambulance on a range of healthcare products designed to help people manage, monitor and measure their health and wellbeing.
- Together we have a shared passion for empowering people to look after their health, from knowing how to tackle a first aid emergency to safely, easily and accurately measuring temperature.
- 1 second infra-red reading
- Fever alert
- Suitable for whole family
- Professional accuracy
- 10 reading memory
- Quick and easy to use
Information
Preparation and Usage
- Simply to use...
- 1 Unpack and set up thermometer.
- 2 Remove protective cap covering probe lens and turn on device.
- 3 Insert thermometer into ear and press scan. Reading will be displayed on screen.
Warnings
- Please read the enclosed instructions thoroughly before use.
- Please keep all packaging and instructions for future reference.
- If you are concerned or in any doubt about your temperature, always consult your doctor.
- If you are embarking on a change of lifestyle, diet or exercise regime you should always consult with a healthcare professional before doing so.
Safety information
