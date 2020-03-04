By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Airwick Electric Starter Kit White Vanilla Bean

4.5(23)Write a review
Airwick Electric Starter Kit White Vanilla Bean
£ 4.00
£4.00/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Scented Oil Diffuser & Refill White Vanilla Bean
  • Our Home Our Planet
  • www.ourhome-ourplanet.com
  • www.rbeuroinfo.com
  • White Vanilla Bean - Experience the smooth blend of white vanilla sprinkled with essence of fresh coconut and a touch of white magnolia and musk.
  • Contains natural essential oils extracted from plants & flowers.
  • Air Wick Diffuser gives you 5X more fragrance control to ensure fragrance is just right for any room large or small so your home always smells fresh and welcoming.
  • Based on 12 hours use per day at lowest setting.
  • Voltage: 220-240 V 2.5W

By Appointment of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II Manufacturers of Antiseptics, Air Fresheners, Polishes, Cleaners and Laundry Products Reckitt Benckiser plc, Slough

  • Contains natural essential oils
  • 5x more fragrance control

Information

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions for Use: Retain instructions for future reference
  • 1. Remove the plastic cap from the fragrance bottle.
  • 2. Firmly insert fragrance bottle into the underside of the warmer unit, until a 'click' can be heard. Ensure the fragrance bottle is kept vertical at all times.
  • 3. Plug the assembled unit into an available socket.
  • 4. To increase or decrease the fragrance intensity, rotate the dial on the top of the warmer. Largest mark = max setting.
  • 5. To replace the fragrance bottle, remove the device from the outlet and pull the bottle downwards.

Warnings

  • PRECAUTIONS FOR USE: ALWAYS SWITCH OFF AT THE SOCKET BEFORE REMOVING OR INSERTING THE FRAGRANCE REFILL. DO NOT PLACE IN AN AREA WHERE THE DIFFUSER MAY BE SUSCEPTIBLE TO HARD KNOCKS. ALWAYS KEEP THE BOTTLE AND/OR DIFFUSER IN AN UPRIGHT POSITION. Do not operate with wet hands or metal objects. For indoor use only. Do not use with extension cords or multi plug adapters. This product should not be used continuously, always switch off at the socket overnight. Leave 50cm of space above and around the diffuser during use. Do not obstruct or block air flow from unit. Do not use in small, confined pet areas without adequate ventilation. Do not place near a source of heat or direct sunlight. Do not place on polished, painted or plastic surfaces. AIR WICK ELECTRICAL REFILLS ONLY APPROVED FOR USE WITH THE AIR WICK DIFFUSER. THE USE OF OTHER REFILLS MAY GIVE RISE TO A TOXIC OR FIRE RISK. To clean the appliance, unplug and use dry cloth. If unit becomes damaged, switch power off at the socket before removal. Please retain this pack for future reference. Use in well ventilated areas only. SAFETY/ALLERGY INFORMATION: People suffering from perfume sensitivity should be cautious when using this product. Air Fresheners do not replace good hygiene practices. AIR WICK Scented Oil White Vanilla Bean. Causes skin irritation. May cause an allergic skin reaction. Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Keep out of reach of children and pets. Wear protective gloves. IF SWALLOWED: Immediately call a doctor. IF ON SKIN: Wash with plenty of soap and water. If skin irritation or rash occurs: Get medical advice / attention. This appliance can be used by children aged from 8 years and above and persons with reduced physical, sensory or mental capabilities or lack of experience and knowledge if they have been given supervision or instruction concerning use of the appliance in a safe way and understand the hazards involved. Cleaning and user maintenance shall not be made by children without supervision. Children shall not play with the appliance. The appliance is only to be used with the recommended vaporizing medium. The use of other substances may give rise to a toxic or fire risk.
  • Contains 1-(1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8-Octahydro-2,3,8,8-tetramethyl-2-naphthalenyl)ethanone, Linalool. May cause an allergic skin reaction.

Return to

  • Reckitt Benckiser,
  • UK - PO Box 4044,
  • Slough,
  • SL1 0NS.
  • 0845 769 7079
  • ROI - Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.
  • 01 661 7318
  • (UK) Air Wick Consumer Services
  • For help and advice, contact us:
  • www.airwick.co.uk

Net Contents

19ml ℮

Safety information

  1. Irritant
View more safety information

True Vanilla scent

4 stars

Loved this in first use, really strong sweet smell of vanilla I could smell it on entering the room, unfortunately I found it didn’t last long. I found that it didn’t smell as strong after around a week, didn’t get that strong vanilla scent.

Sleek look & great aroma

5 stars

I was really surprised at how good this worked! Really lovely scent diffused throughout my hallway. When it got a little too powerful it was easily turned down. Compact & stylish! Would definitely recommend & will use again

Smells so good

5 stars

After having this Air Wick Essential Oils plug in plugged in for a couple of weeks i am hugely impressed by this. Having the option to change the level of scent release is perfect to turn up before visitors arrive. The scent lasts well and smells gorgeous. Perfect for having in high traffic areas without being too overpowering. Highly recommend

Nice, lasting scent

5 stars

The Airwick plug kit is simple to use - the dial on the top is clear to read, and easy to see what setting you have it on, as the dial is on the top and a high-contrast of black v white The vanilla scent isn't overpowering, and really helps make the house feel fresher. We use it in the hallway near the cat trays, and it really helps mask any odors.

Lovely smell but can’t see lasting long

3 stars

This Smells really good it’s not too overpowering. You can’t smell it on setting 1.I found Number 3 setting is about right, it smells like home cooking like my grandmothers house when we used to visit. I cant see it lasting more than 2/3 weeks as half bottle gone in just over a weeks use so could work out a little expensive real nice smell thou

Vanilla Air Wick plug

3 stars

This Vanilla Air Wick plug-in has a nice subtle smell not over powering. The Vanilla scent is not a sickly smell. It’s great to be able to plug-in so is great in any room. It seems to be lasting a long time to. You can increase the scent by moving the top. I love that I’m in control of how much smell at any one time. Perfect !!

Lasting Aroma

5 stars

I bought this as an alternative to candles, as i have a cat and can't always trust her near a naked flame! And I am so pleased I did! After turning it on, the smell gradually builds and is lovely - not too 'artificial' or overpowering. I have it in my kitchen, so it's great for masking cooking smells and also any pet smells. Need to get one for my lounge too!

Make the whole house smell great

4 stars

I got this plug in to place in the hallway, we always have kids coming in and out of the house and with this they bring all sorts of smells in. I have tried candles and diffusers in the pass but always felt the scent did not last. This however is great I have had it plugged in at the very lowest setting for weeks and the whole house smells great.

Beautiful Fragrance that lasts and lasts!

5 stars

I’ve had this for a week and I’m extremely impressed with the quality of this product. It’s really easy to use, and the smell lasts ages. There are different settings depending upon how intense you want the fragrance. I have it on the lowest setting. It’s highly concentrated, I can smell it from the moment I enter my house. (I have this on the upstairs landing.) Lovely scent, will definitely buy again.

Lovely scent!

5 stars

After plugging this in on the middle setting, it didn't take long for the scent to fill the room. The vanilla scent is so lovely without being overpowering. I turn it off at night and so far I can still smell it perfectly unlike other scent products where I get used to the smell and no longer notice it. I've had many compliments from visitors on how nice my home smells and wanting to know what it is. I'm very happy with this plug in and plan on buying the lavender one for my bedroom.

