Airwick Electric Starter Kit White Vanilla Bean

True Vanilla scent
Loved this in first use, really strong sweet smell of vanilla I could smell it on entering the room, unfortunately I found it didn’t last long. I found that it didn’t smell as strong after around a week, didn’t get that strong vanilla scent.
Sleek look & great aroma
I was really surprised at how good this worked! Really lovely scent diffused throughout my hallway. When it got a little too powerful it was easily turned down. Compact & stylish! Would definitely recommend & will use again
Smells so good
After having this Air Wick Essential Oils plug in plugged in for a couple of weeks i am hugely impressed by this. Having the option to change the level of scent release is perfect to turn up before visitors arrive. The scent lasts well and smells gorgeous. Perfect for having in high traffic areas without being too overpowering. Highly recommend
Nice, lasting scent
The Airwick plug kit is simple to use - the dial on the top is clear to read, and easy to see what setting you have it on, as the dial is on the top and a high-contrast of black v white The vanilla scent isn't overpowering, and really helps make the house feel fresher. We use it in the hallway near the cat trays, and it really helps mask any odors.
Lovely smell but can’t see lasting long
This Smells really good it’s not too overpowering. You can’t smell it on setting 1.I found Number 3 setting is about right, it smells like home cooking like my grandmothers house when we used to visit. I cant see it lasting more than 2/3 weeks as half bottle gone in just over a weeks use so could work out a little expensive real nice smell thou
Vanilla Air Wick plug
This Vanilla Air Wick plug-in has a nice subtle smell not over powering. The Vanilla scent is not a sickly smell. It’s great to be able to plug-in so is great in any room. It seems to be lasting a long time to. You can increase the scent by moving the top. I love that I’m in control of how much smell at any one time. Perfect !!
Lasting Aroma
I bought this as an alternative to candles, as i have a cat and can't always trust her near a naked flame! And I am so pleased I did! After turning it on, the smell gradually builds and is lovely - not too 'artificial' or overpowering. I have it in my kitchen, so it's great for masking cooking smells and also any pet smells. Need to get one for my lounge too!
Make the whole house smell great
I got this plug in to place in the hallway, we always have kids coming in and out of the house and with this they bring all sorts of smells in. I have tried candles and diffusers in the pass but always felt the scent did not last. This however is great I have had it plugged in at the very lowest setting for weeks and the whole house smells great.
Beautiful Fragrance that lasts and lasts!
I’ve had this for a week and I’m extremely impressed with the quality of this product. It’s really easy to use, and the smell lasts ages. There are different settings depending upon how intense you want the fragrance. I have it on the lowest setting. It’s highly concentrated, I can smell it from the moment I enter my house. (I have this on the upstairs landing.) Lovely scent, will definitely buy again.
Lovely scent!
After plugging this in on the middle setting, it didn't take long for the scent to fill the room. The vanilla scent is so lovely without being overpowering. I turn it off at night and so far I can still smell it perfectly unlike other scent products where I get used to the smell and no longer notice it. I've had many compliments from visitors on how nice my home smells and wanting to know what it is. I'm very happy with this plug in and plan on buying the lavender one for my bedroom.