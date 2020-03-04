Airwick Electric Starter Kit White Vanilla Bean

WARNING PRECAUTIONS FOR USE: ALWAYS SWITCH OFF AT THE SOCKET BEFORE REMOVING OR INSERTING THE FRAGRANCE REFILL. DO NOT PLACE IN AN AREA WHERE THE DIFFUSER MAY BE SUSCEPTIBLE TO HARD KNOCKS. ALWAYS KEEP THE BOTTLE AND/OR DIFFUSER IN AN UPRIGHT POSITION. Do not operate with wet hands or metal objects. For indoor use only. Do not use with extension cords or multi plug adapters. This product should not be used continuously, always switch off at the socket overnight. Leave 50cm of space above and around the diffuser during use. Do not obstruct or block air flow from unit. Do not use in small, confined pet areas without adequate ventilation. Do not place near a source of heat or direct sunlight. Do not place on polished, painted or plastic surfaces. AIR WICK ELECTRICAL REFILLS ONLY APPROVED FOR USE WITH THE AIR WICK DIFFUSER. THE USE OF OTHER REFILLS MAY GIVE RISE TO A TOXIC OR FIRE RISK. To clean the appliance, unplug and use dry cloth. If unit becomes damaged, switch power off at the socket before removal. Please retain this pack for future reference. Use in well ventilated areas only. SAFETY/ALLERGY INFORMATION: People suffering from perfume sensitivity should be cautious when using this product. Air Fresheners do not replace good hygiene practices. AIR WICK Scented Oil White Vanilla Bean. Causes skin irritation. May cause an allergic skin reaction. Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Keep out of reach of children and pets. Wear protective gloves. IF SWALLOWED: Immediately call a doctor. IF ON SKIN: Wash with plenty of soap and water. If skin irritation or rash occurs: Get medical advice / attention. This appliance can be used by children aged from 8 years and above and persons with reduced physical, sensory or mental capabilities or lack of experience and knowledge if they have been given supervision or instruction concerning use of the appliance in a safe way and understand the hazards involved. Cleaning and user maintenance shall not be made by children without supervision. Children shall not play with the appliance. The appliance is only to be used with the recommended vaporizing medium. The use of other substances may give rise to a toxic or fire risk. Contains 1-(1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8-Octahydro-2,3,8,8-tetramethyl-2-naphthalenyl)ethanone, Linalool. May cause an allergic skin reaction.