Airwick Air Freshener Linen Lilac Plug In Kit

Airwick Air Freshener Linen Lilac Plug In Kit
£ 4.00
£4.00/each

Product Description

  • Scented Oil Diffuser & Refill Crisp Linen & Lilac
  • Our Home Our Planet
  • www.ourhome-ourplanet.com
  • www.rbeuroinfo.com
  • Crisp Linen & Lilac - Bring to life the crisp, cool elegance of fine linen, accented with the fragrant touch of wild lilac.
  • Contains natural essential oils extracted from plants & flowers.
  • Air Wick Diffuser gives you 5X more fragrance control to ensure fragrance is just right for any room large or small so your home always smells fresh and welcoming.
  • Voltage: 220-240 V
  • 2.5W

By Appointment of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II Manufacturers of Antiseptics, Air Fresheners, Polishes, Cleaners and Laundry Products Reckitt Benckiser plc, Slough

  • Contains natural essential oils
  • 5x more fragrance control

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions for Use: Retain instructions for future reference
  • 1. Remove the plastic cap from the fragrance bottle.
  • 2. Firmly insert fragrance bottle into the underside of the warmer unit, until a 'click' can be heard. Ensure the fragrance bottle is kept vertical at all times.
  • 3. Plug the assembled unit into an available socket.
  • 4. To increase or decrease the fragrance intensity, rotate the dial on the top of the warmer. Largest mark = max setting.
  • 5. To replace the fragrance bottle, remove the device from the outlet and pull the bottle downwards.

  • AIR WICK Scented Oil Crisp Linen & Lilac. PRECAUTIONS FOR USE: ALWAYS SWITCH OFF AT THE SOCKET BEFORE REMOVING OR INSERTING THE FRAGRANCE REFILL. DO NOT PLACE IN AN AREA WHERE THE DIFFUSER MAY BE SUSCEPTIBLE TO HARD KNOCKS. ALWAYS KEEP THE BOTTLE AND/OR DIFFUSER IN AN UPRIGHT POSITION. Do not operate with wet hands or metal objects. For indoor use only. Do not use with extension cords or multi plug adapters. This product should not be used continuously, always switch off at the socket overnight. Leave 50cm of space above and around the diffuser during use. Do not obstruct or block air flow from unit. Do not use in small, confined pet areas without adequate ventilation. Do not place near a source of heat or direct sunlight. Do not place on polished, painted or plastic surfaces. To clean the appliance, unplug and use dry cloth. If unit becomes damaged, switch power off at the socket before removal. Please retain this pack for future reference. Use in well ventilated areas only. SAFETY/ALLERGY INFORMATION: People suffering from perfume sensitivity should be cautious when using this product. Air Fresheners do not replace good hygiene practices. AIR WICK Scented Oil Crisp Linen & Lilac. Causes skin irritation. May cause an allergic skin reaction. Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Keep out of reach of children and pets. Wear protective gloves and eye/face protection. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention. IF SWALLOWED: Immediately call a doctor. IF ON SKIN: Wash with plenty of soap and water. If skin irritation or rash occurs: Get medical advice / attention. This appliance can be used by children aged from 8 years and above and persons with reduced physical, sensory or mental capabilities or lack of experience and knowledge if they have been given supervision or instruction concerning use of the appliance in a safe way and understand the hazards involved. Cleaning and user maintenance shall not be made by children without supervision. Children shall not play with the appliance. The appliance is only to be used with the recommended vaporizing medium. The use of other substances may give rise to a toxic or fire risk. DISPOSAL: Please recycle when empty. Dispose of electrical plug diffuser in the appropriate recycling bin.
  • WARNING
  • Contains 1-(1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8-Octahydro-2,3,8,8-tetramethyl-2-naphthalenyl)ethanone, Butylphenyl methylpropional, alpha-iso-Methylionone,p-tert-Butyldihydrocinnamaldehyde, dl-Citronellol, dl-Limonene, Citral, Cinnamyl alcohol, Eugenol, 1-(2,6,6-Trimethylcyclohexa- 1,3-dienyl)-2-buten-1-one, Dimethylcyclohex-3-ene-1-carbaldehyde (isomer mixture), 2,4-Dimethyl-3- cyclohexen-1-carboxaldehyde. May cause an allergic skin reaction.

  • Reckitt Benckiser,
  • UK - PO Box 4044,
  • Slough,
  • SL1 0NS.
  • 0845 769 7079
  • ROI - Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.
  • 01 661 7318
  • (UK) Air Wick Consumer Services
  • For help and advice, contact us:
  • www.airwick.co.uk

19ml ℮

  1. Irritant
Nice, subtle air freshener

4 stars

I set this up in our laundry/utility room and it’s very nice. A little much on smell as I am not super keen on the diffusers but the linen smell is pleasant and would probably go better in the bedroom. Definitely worth a try!

Such a great idea

5 stars

I’ve never tried a plug in air freshener and i will never back! its Easy to set up and the best part is hidden. the smell is so fresh and has lasted for a while now. Can’t wait to try the other scents!

Strong smelling

5 stars

This is the strongest smelling air wick plug in I have used in a long time, the smell is wonderful it’s clean and uplifting and I can smell it all round the house. Everyone comments how they can smell it even right at the back of the house and the plug in is in the hall at the front. Very straight forward to use and plug in the wall. Will be buying again as soon as this one is finished.

Love airwick

5 stars

You cant go wrong with airwick products, the smells are so strong, this is my favourite fragrance, they are good value for money , lasting up to 60 days if you have it turned to the low setting love trying new scents

Strong scent

4 stars

I really like the smell of this air freshener easy to use just push the fragrance bottle into the plug and plug in the wall to release the fragrance, u can turn it up or down for a stronger scent but even on the lowest it’s very strong. Gives my room a lovely fresh linen smell I love it.

Fresh linen fragrant

5 stars

It was very easy to attached the linen smelling pot to the plug kit. Choosing the lowest flow of fragrant with the easy turning of the dial, it was plug into one of socket in living room. Straight after you can smell the lovely fresh clean linen smell aroma in the room. Definitely would buy this again.

Great scent

4 stars

I am happy with this air freshener. It has a lovely fresh scent. The scent fills a big room no problem. It is relatively discreet when plugged in. We have now had it plugged in for a week and happy so far how the scent is lasting.

Fresh Scent

5 stars

I'm really glad I tried this instead of my usual Plug In, I noticed the scent straight away even without it being on the strongest setting and plugging it in the upstairs hallway meant all upstairs smelt fresh. The instructions were incredibly easy to follow, there is nothing to not like

Divine

4 stars

Having a dog has made me obsessed about smells in the house.I have tried almost every,different types on the market but nothing is as subtle as the Plug in Linen.The whole house smells beautiful and fresh.Most of the products I have tried before was too overwhelming and strong which either made the dog sneeze or gave me headaches but surprisingly this has been kept on all day since I got it and you just get a hint of perfume.Everyone that’s been to the house have commented on how fresh it smells when you walk in.

Lovely fresh smell.

5 stars

A subtle fresh smell. I use this with a smart plug so that I could alternate the times during the day that I had the Airwick plug come on. I had to play with the dial on the top to get the right level of fragrance for me, as I found the top setting the smell was too strong. I love that I can buy alternative fragrances and change them frequently to give a different smell in my room as the glass refills easily click in and out to change them.

