Airwick Air Freshener Linen Lilac Plug In Kit

Nice, subtle air freshener
I set this up in our laundry/utility room and it’s very nice. A little much on smell as I am not super keen on the diffusers but the linen smell is pleasant and would probably go better in the bedroom. Definitely worth a try!
Such a great idea
I’ve never tried a plug in air freshener and i will never back! its Easy to set up and the best part is hidden. the smell is so fresh and has lasted for a while now. Can’t wait to try the other scents!
Strong smelling
This is the strongest smelling air wick plug in I have used in a long time, the smell is wonderful it’s clean and uplifting and I can smell it all round the house. Everyone comments how they can smell it even right at the back of the house and the plug in is in the hall at the front. Very straight forward to use and plug in the wall. Will be buying again as soon as this one is finished.
Love airwick
You cant go wrong with airwick products, the smells are so strong, this is my favourite fragrance, they are good value for money , lasting up to 60 days if you have it turned to the low setting love trying new scents
Strong scent
I really like the smell of this air freshener easy to use just push the fragrance bottle into the plug and plug in the wall to release the fragrance, u can turn it up or down for a stronger scent but even on the lowest it’s very strong. Gives my room a lovely fresh linen smell I love it.
Fresh linen fragrant
It was very easy to attached the linen smelling pot to the plug kit. Choosing the lowest flow of fragrant with the easy turning of the dial, it was plug into one of socket in living room. Straight after you can smell the lovely fresh clean linen smell aroma in the room. Definitely would buy this again.
Great scent
I am happy with this air freshener. It has a lovely fresh scent. The scent fills a big room no problem. It is relatively discreet when plugged in. We have now had it plugged in for a week and happy so far how the scent is lasting.
Fresh Scent
I'm really glad I tried this instead of my usual Plug In, I noticed the scent straight away even without it being on the strongest setting and plugging it in the upstairs hallway meant all upstairs smelt fresh. The instructions were incredibly easy to follow, there is nothing to not like
Divine
Having a dog has made me obsessed about smells in the house.I have tried almost every,different types on the market but nothing is as subtle as the Plug in Linen.The whole house smells beautiful and fresh.Most of the products I have tried before was too overwhelming and strong which either made the dog sneeze or gave me headaches but surprisingly this has been kept on all day since I got it and you just get a hint of perfume.Everyone that’s been to the house have commented on how fresh it smells when you walk in.
Lovely fresh smell.
A subtle fresh smell. I use this with a smart plug so that I could alternate the times during the day that I had the Airwick plug come on. I had to play with the dial on the top to get the right level of fragrance for me, as I found the top setting the smell was too strong. I love that I can buy alternative fragrances and change them frequently to give a different smell in my room as the glass refills easily click in and out to change them.