Airwick Air Freshener Freshmatic Pure Cherry Refill 250 Ml

Product Description
- Cherry Blossom Freshmatic Refill
- www.rbeuroinfo.com
- Just fragrance, no wet spray*
- *compared to traditional Air Wick aerosols
- 60 Days of Fragrance**
- **Based on usage at 32 minute intervals
- Air Wick Pure Freshmatic Max Cherry Blossom releases bursts of fragrance to constantly freshen your home and neutralize odours. No wet spray so you can enjoy more fragrance in the air and less on the floor.
- Neutralizes odours
- Freshmatic auto spray refill
- No added water
- Pack size: 250ML
Information
Preparation and Usage
- Set device to off before inserting refill. Always direct away from face. Switch on - device sprays after 15 seconds.
Warnings
- AIR WICK Pure Freshmatic Max Cherry Blossom
- Extremely flammable aerosol. Pressurised container: may burst if heated. Keep out of reach of children and pets. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses if present and easy to do so - continue rinsing. Use only as directed. People suffering from perfume sensitivity should be cautious when using this product. Air Fresheners do not replace good hygiene practices. Intentional misuse by deliberately concentrating and inhaling contents can be harmful or fatal.
- SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY
Return to
- Reckitt Benckiser,
- UK - PO Box 4044,
- Slough,
- SL1 0NS.
- Tel: 0845 769 7079
- ROI - Citywest Business Campus,
- Dublin 24.
- Tel: 01 661 7318
- www.airwick.co.uk
Net Contents
250ml ℮
Safety information
- Flammable
