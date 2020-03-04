By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ambi Pur 3Volution Pet Refill 20Ml

  • VOTED PRODUCT OF THE YEAR, Consumer Survey of Product Innovation 2019
  • *Winner of General Household Category. Survey of 10,399 people by Kantar TNS
  • Febreze 3Volution Air Freshener Electrical Plug In Refill with Odourclear technology continuously cleans away tough lingering odours, leaving a light fresh scent for up to 90 days (if used 12 hours a day at minimum setting). It cleans away tough lingering pet odours and leaves a light fresh scent. Let a sense of calm envelop you as this clean & gentle scent fills the air. With normal plugs we get used to scents quickly, which means we eventually stop noticing the scent around us. Febreze 3Volution air fresheners solve this problem by continuously & automatically alternating every 45 minutes between 3 complementary, high quality scents, for a continuous fresh experience. Use the Febreze 3Volution refills only with Febreze 3Volution devices, sold separately, to fill your home with air freshness and fragrance that you will keep noticing day after day, week after week.
  • And for instant freshness, try the full range of new Febreze products with the unique Odourclear technology, such as Febreze Fabric Refresher, Air and Car Freshener.
  • Febreze 3volution plug-in refill with Odourclear technology cleans away tough lingering odours
  • Leaves a light fresh scent for up to 90 days (if used 12 hours a day at minimum setting)
  • Febreze 3Volution plug in air freshener refill (20ml)
  • It cleans away tough lingering pet odours and leaves a light fresh scent
  • Doesn't mask but truly cleans away tough lingering odours, leaving a light fresh scent
  • 3 scents alternate every 45 minutes so you always notice them. Adjustable scent intensity
  • Wide range of high quality fragrances

Information

Ingredients

4-Tert-Butylcyclohexyl Acetate, Linalool, Lavandula Hybrida Oil, Cyclamen Aldehyde, Geranyl Acetate, Tetramethyl Acetyloctahydronaphthalenes, Amyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Hydroxycitronellal, Lauraldehyde, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Citrus Aurantium Bergamia Fruit Oil, Hexyl Salicylate, Eucalyptol, Citrus Aurantium Amara Peel Oil, Citronellol, Geranium Oil, Methylenedioxyphenyl Methylpropanal, Coumarin, 2, 4-Dimethyl-3-Cyclohexene Carboxaldehyde, Rose Ketone-4, Citral, Delta-Damascone, Heliotropine, Carvone, Pentamethyl Octahydroindenodioxane

Produce of

Bulgaria

Warnings

  • Causes skin irritation. Causes serious eye irritation. May cause an allergic skin reaction. Toxic to aquatic life with long lasting effects. Keep out of reach of children. Avoid contact with skin and eyes. Wear protective gloves. IF ON SKIN: Wash with plenty of water. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. IF SWALLOWED: Immediately call a POISON CENTRE/doctor. Do NOT induce vomiting.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • [UK] 0800 328 2882
  • [IE] 1800 535 633
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Net Contents

20 ℮

Safety information

  1. Environmentally damaging
  2. Irritant
WARNING Causes skin irritation. Causes serious eye irritation. May cause an allergic skin reaction. Toxic to aquatic life with long lasting effects. Keep out of reach of children. Avoid contact with skin and eyes. Wear protective gloves. IF ON SKIN: Wash with plenty of water. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. IF SWALLOWED: Immediately call a POISON CENTRE/doctor. Do NOT induce vomiting.

Brilliant

5 stars

Brilliant suff I love the smell the smell last ages the fragrance is strong my favourite frehner thank u

Fabreze for pets

5 stars

I use both the fabric and the air Fabreze fresheners and they really work and I love them. They make life easier especially when guests arrive and you want the house to smell good. I have an older cat who has to use the litter tray in the utility room so it is especially important in this room and the Fabreze really does work. Fabulous products!

Smells lovely, fresh and fruity. We had a problem

5 stars

Smells lovely, fresh and fruity. We had a problem with a neighbourhood cat soiling in our house :( but this definitely helped remove the smell.

Help

5 stars

Please help I have a cat and house rabbit and really I wash everything bit still stinks of cat makes me sad please help

Ferbreeze pet spray

5 stars

Ferbreeze sprays are very good for covering up pet odours and greasy smells it's good value for money as you can get them in a big range of different shops I've known friends and family members that recommended these p ft ofjcts to me as they don't just smell good it does exactly what it says on the labels

Febreze pet collection

5 stars

I have 2 cats and sometimes find an odour that lingers after they have spent some time outdoors. This helps to freshen up the furniture, carpets and especially the bed, they prefer to sleep on my bed day or night and I needed something to help me freshen it up. The fragrance is soothing and calming so they are relaxed when indoors, I love it.

Febreze

5 stars

Great scent, really helps eliminate odours, especially around the litter tray, will continue to use

I love

5 stars

I love all products of this brand. They have a beautiful fragrance

Excellent product

5 stars

Fabreeze leaves my home,smelling fresh all the time. You can use it everywhere in your home even in shoes/trainers if someone in your family suffers from smelly trainers like my son does. This product is perfect and will recommend to family and freinds.

House of animals

5 stars

With a house full of dogs cats an lizards, I just love my frebreze, my home now smells like it belongs to me again and not just the animals

