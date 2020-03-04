Febreze Aerosol Crisp Clean Heavy Duty 300Ml

Excellent!
Beautiful smell and keep the smell longer and very good for Money
Excellent!
When i have funky areas in my hime i use Febreze to conquer those odors and it give my home that fresh outdoorsy smell. I believe in Febreze and what it can do.
Excellent!
Clean fresh and lasts a while my thing is plug ins not sprays so I was pleasantly surprised but not fully converted yet
Overpoweringly Sweet 'Barbie Drinkbox' Scent
While the product does neutralise odours, the scent added is just gross... The overpowering and sickeningly sweet, fruity scent (like fruit punch bubblegum, with a touch of spice) is wildly misdescribed as "Crisp & Clean". Fabreeze needs to describe their scents accurately. I wasn't expecting teen Barbie's perfume or an artificially flavoured drink box scent. Not what I want my house to smell like
Excellent!
Smells divine, lasts a long time and does not leave marks.
Good!
A little overpowering for me - smells a bit intense, but not a horrendous smell! Long lasting scent for sure, though.
Excellent!
Has an amazing freshness and smell this spray! I love using it around my house!
Excellent!
This stuff smells amazing ,so fresh ,and lasts long and good value ,my home smells very fresh takes away pet odour to
Excellent!
Love this new stronger spray! Refresh’s items you can’t just throw in the washer Saves money and time
Great!
Fragrance is long lasting and leaves a fresh clean smell.