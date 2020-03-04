By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Febreze Aerosol Crisp Clean Heavy Duty 300Ml

5(2030)Write a review
image 1 of Febreze Aerosol Crisp Clean Heavy Duty 300Ml
£ 2.00
£0.67/100ml

Offer

  • Febreze Air Freshener with Odourclear technology cleans away tough lingering odours, leaving a light fresh scent. Cleans away the toughest odours leaving a light scent of fresh clean. While some other air fresheners only mask odours with fragrance, Febreze truly cleans away odours, so you and your guests can breathe happy. Febreze Aerosols are non-flammable and contain 100% natural propellant. Febreze Air is like a breath of fresh air sweeping away even tough lingering odours and leaving a light fresh scent, making your home feel fresh and renewed every day. Try the full range of Febreze products with the unique Odourclear technology, such as Febreze Fabric Refresher and Car Freshener. Also try Febreze 3volution Plugs, for continuous odour elimination up to 90 days.
  • Febreze with Odourclear technology cleans away odours and leaves a light fresh scent
  • Cleans away the toughest odours leaving a light scent of fresh clean
  • Doesn't mask but truly cleans away tough lingering odours, leaving a light fresh scent
  • Amazing light fresh fragrances
  • Non-flammable, 100% natural propellant
  • Wide range of high quality fragrances
  • Pack size: 300ML

Information

Produce of

Poland

Warnings

  • Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. Use only as directed. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. 5% by mass of the contents are flammable.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 358 0893
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Net Contents

300 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. Use only as directed. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. 5% by mass of the contents are flammable.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

2030 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent!

5 stars

Beautiful smell and keep the smell longer and very good for Money

Excellent!

5 stars

When i have funky areas in my hime i use Febreze to conquer those odors and it give my home that fresh outdoorsy smell. I believe in Febreze and what it can do.

Excellent!

5 stars

Clean fresh and lasts a while my thing is plug ins not sprays so I was pleasantly surprised but not fully converted yet

Overpoweringly Sweet 'Barbie Drinkbox' Scent

1 stars

While the product does neutralise odours, the scent added is just gross... The overpowering and sickeningly sweet, fruity scent (like fruit punch bubblegum, with a touch of spice) is wildly misdescribed as "Crisp & Clean". Fabreeze needs to describe their scents accurately. I wasn't expecting teen Barbie's perfume or an artificially flavoured drink box scent. Not what I want my house to smell like

Excellent!

5 stars

Smells divine, lasts a long time and does not leave marks.

Good!

3 stars

A little overpowering for me - smells a bit intense, but not a horrendous smell! Long lasting scent for sure, though.

Excellent!

5 stars

Has an amazing freshness and smell this spray! I love using it around my house!

Excellent!

5 stars

This stuff smells amazing ,so fresh ,and lasts long and good value ,my home smells very fresh takes away pet odour to

Excellent!

5 stars

Love this new stronger spray! Refresh’s items you can’t just throw in the washer Saves money and time

Great!

4 stars

Fragrance is long lasting and leaves a fresh clean smell.

1-10 of 2030 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Febreze Heavy Duty 2X Kitchen Aerosol 300Ml

£ 2.00
£6.67/litre

Offer

Febreze Oriental Sandalwood Air Freshener 300Ml

£ 2.00
£0.67/100ml

Offer

Febreze Air Freshener Anti Tobacco 300Ml

£ 2.00
£0.67/100ml

Offer

Febreze Fabric Refresher Cotton 375 Ml

£ 3.00
£0.80/100ml
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here