Springforce Jumbo Kitchen Towel

2.5(36)Write a review
Springforce Jumbo Kitchen Towel

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.91
£0.41/100sheet

Aldi Price Match

  • 220 sheets Made with FSC certified material from responsible sources
  • Springforce jumbo kitchen towel Average 220 sheets per roll Sheet size 210mm x 210mm approx. Average total area 9,7m2 approx.
  • Pack size: 220SHT

Information

Storage

Store away from moisture, heat and direct sunlight

Produce of

Produced in United Kingdom, Packed in United Kingdom

Recycling info

Card. Card widely recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1 Roll, 220 Sheets (approx.)

36 Reviews

Average of 2.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Wouldn't buy anything else now.

5 stars

This kitchen towel is just great!It lasts for ages and does the job well.

tasty stuff

3 stars

dropped it all down the toilet skengman not piff quality wouldnt rate highly bossman is tasty though with a dunker

rubbish quality, rarely tears along the perforatio

1 stars

rubbish quality, rarely tears along the perforations and not as useful as a tissue :(

Excellent value

5 stars

I find this kitchen roll very good quality and is excellent for cleaning windows wiping out pots or plates and drying hands lasts me as long as the more expensive ones and it is made in the UK so alls good!

Avoid - go for better quality rolls

1 stars

False economy. I have found they disintegrate like tissue paper as soon as I apply them to wet hands. I have had to use at least 3 times as many sheets as I use for better quality rolls such as Regina or Plenty

Individual sheets are very thin and smaller than u

2 stars

Individual sheets are very thin and smaller than usual size.

Rockin' Roll

5 stars

Nice big roll- lasts a long time and soaks up anything wet really well. No grumbles :)

Wouldn’t use any other!

5 stars

Lasts me much longer than other ones Use one on kitchen worktop then when it is half used and size of normal kitchen roll, I put it on the holder on the wall.

will not buy again

1 stars

completly useless falls apart when wet and is very thin ,pay more money for better quality

Perforations not very good. Pull a sheet and it co

3 stars

Perforations not very good. Pull a sheet and it comes off jagged or you get half a sheet. Also it is exceptionally thin paper. Still for the price can't expect much.

1-10 of 36 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

