Reyka Vodka 70Cl
- Small Batch Vodka
- Iceland is a land of massive glaciers and subterranean volcanoes. Its home to fields of lava rock and towering waterfalls of spring water, It's a place unlike anywhere. Reyka Vodka is literally Made of Iceland. Our water comes from an arctic spring that runs through a 4,000-year-old lava field. It's some of the purest in the world. And pure water makes good vodka. Reyka is distilled in one of the few Carter-Head stills in the world, its high copper level gives Reyka unparalleled smoothness from a single distillation.
- Iceland is full of lava rocks. We use them to filter our vodka, giving it a crisp, clean taste. Reyka is distilled in Borgarnes, Iceland, a coastal village surrounded by rich natural resources. Distilled in small batches to ensure exceptional quality, each distillation takes about 6 hours and makes only 255 cases. By Vodka standards, that's tiny. The Reyka Vodka distillery is powered by geothermal energy from underground volcanoes. Not only is it environmentally friendly, it's fun to talk about at cocktail parties.
- Tasting Notes
- Nose: Soft, with delicate hints of vanilla and citrus.
- Taste: Exceptionally smooth and rounded with a classically grainy flavour and a soft natural sweetness; slight hint of wild fruits on aftertaste.
- Reyka Puffin Collins
- - 50ml Reyka Vodka
- - One Cherry Tomato
- - 20ml Elderflower Cordial
- - 30ml Grapefruit Juice
- - 75ml Soda Water
- - Muddle the vodka with the cherry tomato and elderflower cordial. Shake, strain and pour into a tall glass. Top with Grapefruit juice and soda water, garnishing with half a cherry tomato.
- Reyka Vodka comes from Iceland and uses the finest ingredients from the land. The most important ingredient for vodka is water, being made with the purest Icelandic spring water, this makes Reyka one of the best vodka's in the world.
- Hand crafted in Borgarnes, Iceland
- Traditionally distilled & filtered through ancient arctic lava rocks using arctic spring water, the purest in the world
- Pack size: 70cl
Information
Alcohol Units
28
ABV
40% vol
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Name and address
- The Reyka Vodka Company,
- Richmond,
- UK,
- TW9 2HS.
- www.reyka.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
70cl ℮
