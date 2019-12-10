Licor 43 Original 70Cl

TRY IT, YOU WILL LIKE IT
WE LOVE IT.
Boozy delight!
Wonderful stuff, this. Add fizzy lemo and it tastes like an alcoholic cream soda!
A sweet vanilla liqueur, pure and simple.
Beautifully soft and sweet vanilla flavour, warm liqueur gentle in the throat, great social tipple, ideal end to a cold evening before bed. This is very moreish and likeable; no twangs, spicy hues or after taste; pure smooth. imagine 31% warm ice cream as a digestif, on the rocks or as a long drink; a treat in a glass. If you like Tesco Finest Apricot Brandy liqueur then you will love this.
Love this. My favourite end of night tipple. Neat over ice, or with a dash of milk and cinnamon.