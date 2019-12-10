By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Licor 43 Original 70Cl

5(4)Write a review
Licor 43 Original 70Cl
£ 15.00
£15.00/75cl

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Original
  • Explore this miraculous, 'golden sensation' and its wonderful array of serves at www.licor43.com
  • Welcome to Licor 43, the world's most versatile liqueur.
  • Pack size: 70cl

Information

Alcohol Units

21.7

ABV

31% vol

Country

Spain

Alcohol Type

Liqueur

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Produced and bottled in Spain

Name and address

  • Produced and bottled by:
  • DZ Licores, S.L.,
  • C/ Silicio, 10,
  • Cartagena,
  • Spain.

Return to

  • DZ Licores, S.L.,
  • C/ Silicio, 10,
  • Cartagena,
  • Spain.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

700ml ℮

4 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

TRY IT, YOU WILL LIKE IT

5 stars

WE LOVE IT.

Boozy delight!

5 stars

Wonderful stuff, this. Add fizzy lemo and it tastes like an alcoholic cream soda!

A sweet vanilla liqueur, pure and simple.

5 stars

Beautifully soft and sweet vanilla flavour, warm liqueur gentle in the throat, great social tipple, ideal end to a cold evening before bed. This is very moreish and likeable; no twangs, spicy hues or after taste; pure smooth. imagine 31% warm ice cream as a digestif, on the rocks or as a long drink; a treat in a glass. If you like Tesco Finest Apricot Brandy liqueur then you will love this.

Love this. My favourite end of night tipple. Neat

5 stars

Love this. My favourite end of night tipple. Neat over ice, or with a dash of milk and cinnamon.

