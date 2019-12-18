By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Heinz Sunrise Banana Porridge 240G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Heinz Sunrise Banana Porridge 240G
£ 3.00
£1.25/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Banana flavoured multigrain porridge with fortified milk.
  • Rise and Shine to easy peasy breakfast times. With 12 key vitamins and minerals and a smooth texture tailored to your little one!
  • HEINZ FIRST STEPS.
  • Use as part of a varied weaning diet.
  • With a handy scoop inside.
  • No added sugar.
  • JUST ADD WATER.
  • NO ARTIFICIAL FLAVOURS, COLOURS OR PRESERVATIVES.
  • GLUTEN FREE.
  • SMOOTH.
  • Low in Salt. No added egg. Source of Calcium & vitamin D.
  • Contents are liable to settle after packing. Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Pack size: 240g
  • No added sugar
  • Low in salt
  • Source of calcium & vitamin D

Information

Ingredients

Flours (37%, Rice, Maize, Millet), Demineralised Whey Powder (20%, from Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder (17%), Maltodextrin, Whole Milk Powder (5%), Dried Banana prepared from 33g of Banana, Milk Protein, Sustainable Palm Oil, Flavouring, Calcium Carbonate, Vitamin C, Niacin, Zinc Sulphate, Vitamin E, Iron, Vitamin B6, Thiamin (B1), Vitamin A, Riboflavin (B2), Folic Acid, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12

Allergy Information

  • Contains Milk

Storage

Store in a cool dry place away from odours. Use within 6 weeks of opening.Best before: see base of pack.

Produce of

Made in England

Preparation and Usage

  • Easy prep: add approx. 60 ml warm water to 3 or 4 scoops of cereal in a bowl and stir. Check the temperature before serving. This is only a guide you can prepare Heinz cereals to the texture and quantity your baby loves.
  • Just add water.

Number of uses

12 servings per pack

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.

Return to

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.
  • Phone 0800 212 991
  • (ROI 1800 99 53 11)
  • Or visit heinzbaby.co.uk

Lower age limit

4 Months

Net Contents

240g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 20g cerealLRV* per serving
Energy 1698kJ340kJ
-401kcal80kcal
Fat 5.1g1.0g
-of which saturates 2.6g0.5g
Carbohydrate 71.2g14.2g
-of which sugars†29.7g5.9g
Fibre 0.9g0.2g
Protein 17.2g3.4g
Salt 0.38g0.08g
Vitamin A 450µg90µg23%
Vitamin D 10µg1.9µg19%
Vitamin E 11mg2.2mg
Vitamin C 35mg7.0mg28%
Thiamin0.7mg0.14mg28%
Riboflavin1.0mg0.20mg25%
Niacin 10mg2.0mg22%
Vitamin B6 0.9mg0.18mg26%
Folic Acid 90µg18µg18%
Vitamin B12 0.9µg0.18µg26%
Calcium 525mg105mg26%
Iron 7.0mg1.4mg23%
Zinc 4.5mg0.9mg23%
†Contains naturally occurring sugars---
*The LRV (Labelling Reference Value) is the amount of vitamin or mineral needed per day to meet the requirements of infants and young children---

