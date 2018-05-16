Ella's Kitchen Blueberry Apples Banana & Vanilla 120G

Product Description
- Hello, I'm 100% organic pureed blueberries, apples, bananas, vanilla + a dash of lemon juice - with nothing else added.
- Who am I made for? My ingredients are suitable from 4 months. I'm also great when mixed into chunkier food for babies who are ready for more texture. The Government advises that you don't need to wean your little one until they are 6 months. Every baby is different!
- 100% I'm organic
- Super smooth
- No lumps or bits and nothing artificial
- Just yummy organic food for babies
- I do not contain gluten
- No added salt or water
- No added sugar - I contain naturally occurring sugars
- Pack size: 120G
Information
Ingredients
Organic Apples 52%, Organic Bananas 36%, Organic Blueberries 11%, Organic Vanilla Extract 1%, Organic Lemon Juice Concentrate (a dash), Other Stuff 0%
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Keep me in a cupboard. Once opened, I can be kept in the fridge for up to 48 hours. I can be frozen - I'll be a bit cold but still taste yummy!
Produce of
I'm produced in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- Using me: Squeeze me into a bowl or straight onto a spoon. To warm me, stand me in hot water and check I'm not too hot. Never put my pouch in the microwave.
Warnings
- Warning: My cap could be a choking hazard to children under 36 months. Please always keep out of their reach. If I am damaged or look inflated with air, do not feed me to your baby and return the damaged pouch to us.
Lower age limit
36 Months
Net Contents
120g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per pack
|Energy
|274kJ/65kcal
|329kJ/78kcal
|Fat
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|-of which saturates
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|14.1g
|16.9g
|-of which sugars
|13.1g
|15.7g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|2.3g
|Protein
|0.7g
|0.8g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
Safety information
