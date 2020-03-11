Kiddylicious Ha-Pea Snaps 15G

Product Description
- Baked pea and rice snacks
- When my kids were little I always looked out for new snacks that they would love munching. So at Kiddylicious I make sure delicious taste is at the heart of everything we create.
- These yummy Ha-Pea Snaps, made with whole green British peas, are melt-in-the-mount pea pod shaped sticks. Peas provide loads of protein (essential for the healthy development of little bodies).
- Chunky enough for little fingers to hold, they encourage biting, sucking and munching - perfect for introducing solid foods and for filling hungry toddler tummies too.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Packed with peas
- Gently baked to melt-in-the-mouth
- Suitable for 7 months+ to grown ups
- Encourages self feeding
- No gluten dairy, nuts or eggs
- No added sugar or salt
- No artificial flavours or colours
- No added preservatives
- Suitable for... coeliacs, dairy intolerant and Vegetarians
- Pack size: 15G
Information
Ingredients
Whole Green, British Peas (76%), Rapeseed Oil, Rice (8%), Firming Agent: Calcium Carbonate (to give a melt-in-the-mouth texture)
Allergy Information
- Free From: Dairy, Eggs, Gluten, Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Kiddylicious Ha-Pea Snaps are lovingly made in the UK
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Warnings
- KIDDY CARE: Kiddylicious Ha-Pea Snaps are specifically developed for children from 7 months.
- Always supervise young children whilst they're enjoying them.
Name and address
- Lovingly made for:
- The Kids Food Company Ltd.,
- Kiddy HQ,
- 152 Station Road,
- Amersham,
- HP6 5DW,
Return to
- kiddylicious.co.uk
Lower age limit
7 Months
Net Contents
15g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 15g bag
|Energy (kJ)
|1755
|263
|Energy (kcal)
|418
|63
|Fat (g)
|12.5
|1.9
|(of which saturates) (g)
|0.8
|0.2
|Carbohydrate (g)
|50.0
|7.5
|(of which sugars) (g)
|2.6
|0.4
|Fibre (g)
|12.7
|1.9
|Protein (g)
|20.1
|3.0
|Salt (g)
|0.29
|0.04
Safety information
KIDDY CARE: Kiddylicious Ha-Pea Snaps are specifically developed for children from 7 months. Always supervise young children whilst they're enjoying them.
