Ella's Kitchen Parsnip & Carrot Melty Puffs 20G

Absolute gem! 5 stars A Tesco Customer12th March 2020 These little gems are the perfect handbag essential for a little one. Highly recommended! Report

Tasty, Healthy Snack! 5 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 20th August 2019 I am so pleased with the Carrot and Parsnip Melty Puffs I bought for the girls, they were delicious. The puffs are a good size so perfect for little hands to hold. The flavour is not overwhelming but you can taste the ingredients. With less than 20 calories per 4 puffs they make an ideal snack or added extra to a meal. My twin daughters loved them. I will definitely buy these again for them. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fab on the go snacks! 5 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 20th August 2019 I tried these with my daughter a few weeks ago and they’re fantastic for her little hands to hold herself so perfect for baby led weaning or if they just want a bit of independence! Also great for on the go I keep some in my pram bag so if she gets hungry before her next meal and we’re out and about these are perfect. They melt in the mouth so no worries with big chunks being broken and she likes them so much that mummy has a taste and we both give 5 start ;-) great product! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Super tasty 5 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 19th August 2019 My 10 month old daughter absolutely loves these. I give them to her as a little snack on the go or to test whether she has much of an appetite before mealtimes, and she's yet to refuse one. I like that they are nutritious, sugar free etc unlike a lot of other baby snacks on the market. My only issue with them is that like all products containing carrot, they can stain clothing. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect little snack 5 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 19th August 2019 I have used Ella’s kitchen from the moment I started the weaning process at 5 months old and can not fault any of there products. My little one absolutely loves the melty puffs and they were great as a little snack. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

My child loved them 4 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 19th August 2019 The melty puffs are the perfect snacks for little hands to hold and very easy to eat with only two teeth. My son really enjoyed them! They were a little messy at times though but nothing a wet wipe couldn’t fix. I’d recommend them to other mums. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product 5 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 19th August 2019 My little one absolutely loves these melty puffs. Great to go with lunch or to keep him occupied for a moment whilst dinner cools down! They have just the right texture compared to some others that he struggles to bite into. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

My Daughter LOVED these!!! 5 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 19th August 2019 My Daughters New Favourite Snack! - definitely says it all in the title ‘melty’! Melt in the mouth & taste delicious (I’ve been force fed a few lol! My little one loves to share haha!). We have also tried the different flavours including the Tomato & Leek which my daughters a big fan of too! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Super handy 5 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 19th August 2019 I’ve been using it with my daughter (now 10 months) and she absolutely loves it. Great snack on a go. Recently been on a flight and the puffs kept her occupied (and quiet) for a while, equally as handy on car journeys. Big fan! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]