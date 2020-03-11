By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ella's Kitchen Parsnip & Carrot Melty Puffs 20G

Product Description

  • Carrot + Parsnip Melty Puffs
  • Play + learn: From 6 months, little ones are learning hand control. If your little one wants to get hands-on with their food (or yours!), encourage them to pass things from one hand to the other by showing them how.
  • My dad made a promise to me and my brother Paddy that he would only use stuff in our products that is full of goodness. I told him everything also has to taste great and he agreed!
  • Ella x
  • P.S. let's be friends
  • Sign up at ellaskitchen.co.uk
  • Hello, I'm organic carrot + parsnip maize puffs. I'm a fun + tasty finger food made for playing and learning, with less mess.
  • Who am I for? I'm made for babies from 6 months. I'm just the right size + shape to help little ones learn to pick up food on their own and I'm super melty to disappear in little mouths.
  • I'm organic
  • Crispy + melty
  • Just yummy organic snacks for babies
  • No added sugar or salt - I contain only naturally occurring sugars
  • No concentrates
  • No additives or colourings
  • Pack size: 20G
Information

Ingredients

Organic Maize Flour 72%, Organic Sunflower Oil 15%, Organic Dried Carrots 8%, Organic Dried Parsnips 4%, Organic <strong>Wheat</strong> Bran <1%, Organic Dried Onions <1%, Thiamin (Vitamin B1)* <0.1%, Other Stuff 0%, * I have no Organic Certification

Allergy Information

  • I may contain Milk and Soya

Storage

Keep me in a cool, dry place. Use my sticker to reseal my bag and keep me crispy!

Produce of

I'm produced in the EU

Number of uses

My bag contains 5 portions

Additives

  • Free From Additives
  • Free From Colours

Warnings

  • Warning: I'm not suitable for babies under 6 months old. When a baby over 6 months is munching me, make sure they're sitting down and are supervised by an adult to reduce the risk of choking.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Ella's Kitchen,
  • RG9 4QG,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Call us on +44 (0)330 016 5221
  • Freepost Ella's Kitchen,
  • RG9 4QG,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

6 Months

Net Contents

20g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper 4g portion
Energy1765kJ/420kcal70kJ/16kcal
Fat15.8g0.6g
-of which saturates1.7g<0.1g
Carbohydrate59.4g2.4g
-of which sugars4.5g<0.5g
Fibre7.0g<0.5g
Protein6.6g<0.5g
Sodium<0.01g<0.01g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
Thiamin0.80mg0.03mg
My bag contains 5 portions--

Safety information

90 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Absolute gem!

5 stars

These little gems are the perfect handbag essential for a little one. Highly recommended!

Tasty, Healthy Snack!

5 stars

I am so pleased with the Carrot and Parsnip Melty Puffs I bought for the girls, they were delicious. The puffs are a good size so perfect for little hands to hold. The flavour is not overwhelming but you can taste the ingredients. With less than 20 calories per 4 puffs they make an ideal snack or added extra to a meal. My twin daughters loved them. I will definitely buy these again for them. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fab on the go snacks!

5 stars

I tried these with my daughter a few weeks ago and they’re fantastic for her little hands to hold herself so perfect for baby led weaning or if they just want a bit of independence! Also great for on the go I keep some in my pram bag so if she gets hungry before her next meal and we’re out and about these are perfect. They melt in the mouth so no worries with big chunks being broken and she likes them so much that mummy has a taste and we both give 5 start ;-) great product! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Super tasty

5 stars

My 10 month old daughter absolutely loves these. I give them to her as a little snack on the go or to test whether she has much of an appetite before mealtimes, and she's yet to refuse one. I like that they are nutritious, sugar free etc unlike a lot of other baby snacks on the market. My only issue with them is that like all products containing carrot, they can stain clothing. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect little snack

5 stars

I have used Ella’s kitchen from the moment I started the weaning process at 5 months old and can not fault any of there products. My little one absolutely loves the melty puffs and they were great as a little snack. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

My child loved them

4 stars

The melty puffs are the perfect snacks for little hands to hold and very easy to eat with only two teeth. My son really enjoyed them! They were a little messy at times though but nothing a wet wipe couldn’t fix. I’d recommend them to other mums. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product

5 stars

My little one absolutely loves these melty puffs. Great to go with lunch or to keep him occupied for a moment whilst dinner cools down! They have just the right texture compared to some others that he struggles to bite into. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

My Daughter LOVED these!!!

5 stars

My Daughters New Favourite Snack! - definitely says it all in the title ‘melty’! Melt in the mouth & taste delicious (I’ve been force fed a few lol! My little one loves to share haha!). We have also tried the different flavours including the Tomato & Leek which my daughters a big fan of too! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Super handy

5 stars

I’ve been using it with my daughter (now 10 months) and she absolutely loves it. Great snack on a go. Recently been on a flight and the puffs kept her occupied (and quiet) for a while, equally as handy on car journeys. Big fan! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great flavours

4 stars

Very easy to hold, great finger food. Little one enjoyed holding one in each hand and they melted easily in his mouth. Helpful to have resealable bags as he only has 2-3 at a time. Flavours were good. Only downside is they can stain clothes so need to use a bib [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

