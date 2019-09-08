By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ella's Kitchen S/Corn, Pumpkin And Broccoli

4.5(80)Write a review
£ 1.10
£0.92/100g

Product Description

  • Hello, I'm organic pumpkin, broccoli + sweetcorn steamed in water to make me just the right texture for little ones starting their weaning journey.
  • P.S. let's be friends
  • Sign up at ellaskitchen.co.uk
  • Who am I for? My ingredients are suitable from 4 months and my vegetable tastes will help little ones learn to love veg throughout weaning and beyond! The Government advises that you don't need to wean your little one until they are 6 months. Every baby is different!
  • My dad made a promise to me and my brother Paddy that he would only use stuff in our products that is full of goodness. I told him everything also has to taste great and he agreed!
  • Ella x
  • I'm organic
  • Perfect purees
  • Love veg
  • Super smooth
  • Just yummy organic food for babies
  • No lumps or bits and nothing artificial
  • I'm gluten free
  • No added salt
  • No added sugar - I contain naturally occurring sugar
  • Pack size: 120G
  • No added sugar or salt

Information

Ingredients

Organic Sweetcorn 37%, Organic Pumpkin 33%, Water 20%, Organic Broccoli 10%, Other Stuff 0%

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Keep me in a cupboard. Once opened, I can be kept in the fridge for up to 48 hours. I can be frozen - I'll be a bit cold but still taste yummy!

Produce of

I'm produced in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Using me: Squeeze me into a bowl or straight onto a spoon. To warm me, stand me in hot water and check I'm not too hot. Never put my pouch in the microwave.

Warnings

  • Warning: My cap could be a choking hazard to children under 36 months. Please always keep out of their reach. If I am damaged or look inflated with air, do not feed me to your baby and return the damaged pouch to us.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Ella's Kitchen,
  • RG9 4QG,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Call us on +44(0)330 016 5221
  • Freepost Ella's Kitchen,
  • RG9 4QG,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

36 Months

Net Contents

120g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper pack
Energy 179kJ/43kcal215kJ/51kcal
Fat 0.8g0.9g
-of which saturates 0.1g0.2g
Carbohydrate 6.6g7.9g
-of which sugars 1.4g1.7g
Fibre 1.2g1.5g
Protein 1.7g2.1g
Salt <0.01g<0.01g

Safety information

View more safety information

Loved by baby!

4 stars

I got this a month ago for my little boy and he loved it! I have since repurchased! We have also purchased many other Ella’s kitchen products since trying that one. It is also so easy to pop into a changing back to take out for a snack. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Our son loved it!

5 stars

Our son tasted a sample of this and he had no hesitation in finishing it.. he's generally good with most foods but likes some more than others and he loved this one! We look forward to trying other samples from Ella's Kitchen. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great food

5 stars

I recieved this food pouch over a month ago for my son to try. He absolutely loved it, was gone so quick. I’ve recently brought more of these and he loves them, I love the fact that they have so much vegetables in. Thank you. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great go to pouch

5 stars

I tried this when my little one was ill and refusing to eat or drink. It took a while but he ate it all without a fuss! Great no mess, colourful pouches. The sweetcorn brocolli and pumpkin is a great combination and i will be giving to my little one again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Loved it

5 stars

My son has been fed lots of finger foods since he was 6 months old, he is now 8 months. Most purées from packets he will not eat (I didn’t know this when I requested the sample) but he loved this and actually finished the sachet and reached out for more each time I fed him a spoonful. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great little healthy starter food

5 stars

Happy this was one of the first items we fed the little one. She took to it straight away! Great that there are so many more options to try. We haven’t yet tried fruit options but veg one is brilliant! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great features.

4 stars

Absolutely loved this product. It was super easy to feed my little one straight from the pouch with no mess at all. I love how he is getting all the nutrients from organic vegs with no added stuff. Little one absolutely loved the taste too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Colourful packaging

5 stars

I didnt actually get the chance to feed this to our son in the end and my husband unknowingly fed it to him. However, the whole pouch got munched up in a matter of minutes and more was requested. We always like the appealing and colourful packaging which makes the food seem tasty before the first taste is even tried. The food was eaten straight from the punch at room temperature rather than heated in a bowl separately. This doesn't seem to have impacted the flavour. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely taste

5 stars

My daughter really enjoyed having this. She usually fusses when feeding her but when she had this she wanted more. It wasn't a stuggle. Glad i tried this. Will definitely be purchasing again. Overall happy [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fantastic!

5 stars

I bought this for my son and he absolutely loved it. The mix of vegetables is great. I only planned for him to have half of the pack but he loved it so much he ate it all. It’s a regular on our menu now! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

