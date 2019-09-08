Ella's Kitchen S/Corn, Pumpkin And Broccoli

Loved by baby! 4 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 8th September 2019 I got this a month ago for my little boy and he loved it! I have since repurchased! We have also purchased many other Ella’s kitchen products since trying that one. It is also so easy to pop into a changing back to take out for a snack. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Our son loved it! 5 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 28th August 2019 Our son tasted a sample of this and he had no hesitation in finishing it.. he's generally good with most foods but likes some more than others and he loved this one! We look forward to trying other samples from Ella's Kitchen. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great food 5 stars Review from Ellas Kitchen 22nd August 2019 I recieved this food pouch over a month ago for my son to try. He absolutely loved it, was gone so quick. I’ve recently brought more of these and he loves them, I love the fact that they have so much vegetables in. Thank you. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great go to pouch 5 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 20th August 2019 I tried this when my little one was ill and refusing to eat or drink. It took a while but he ate it all without a fuss! Great no mess, colourful pouches. The sweetcorn brocolli and pumpkin is a great combination and i will be giving to my little one again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Loved it 5 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 20th August 2019 My son has been fed lots of finger foods since he was 6 months old, he is now 8 months. Most purées from packets he will not eat (I didn’t know this when I requested the sample) but he loved this and actually finished the sachet and reached out for more each time I fed him a spoonful. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great little healthy starter food 5 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 20th August 2019 Happy this was one of the first items we fed the little one. She took to it straight away! Great that there are so many more options to try. We haven’t yet tried fruit options but veg one is brilliant! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great features. 4 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 20th August 2019 Absolutely loved this product. It was super easy to feed my little one straight from the pouch with no mess at all. I love how he is getting all the nutrients from organic vegs with no added stuff. Little one absolutely loved the taste too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Colourful packaging 5 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 19th August 2019 I didnt actually get the chance to feed this to our son in the end and my husband unknowingly fed it to him. However, the whole pouch got munched up in a matter of minutes and more was requested. We always like the appealing and colourful packaging which makes the food seem tasty before the first taste is even tried. The food was eaten straight from the punch at room temperature rather than heated in a bowl separately. This doesn't seem to have impacted the flavour. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely taste 5 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 19th August 2019 My daughter really enjoyed having this. She usually fusses when feeding her but when she had this she wanted more. It wasn't a stuggle. Glad i tried this. Will definitely be purchasing again. Overall happy [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]