Ella's Kitchen Sweet Potatoes And Parsnips

Ella's Kitchen Sweet Potatoes And Parsnips
Product Description

  • Hello, I'm organic butternut squash, sweet potato + parsnips steamed in water to make me just the right texture for little ones starting their weaning journey.
  • Who am I made for? My ingredients are suitable from 4 months and my vegetable tastes will help little ones learn to love veg throughout weaning and beyond! The Government advises that you don't need to wean your little one until they are 6 months. Every baby is different!
  • My dad made a promise to me and my brother Paddy that he would only use stuff in our products that is full of goodness. I told him everything also has to taste great and he agreed!
  • Perfect purees
  • I'm organic
  • Love veg
  • Super smooth
  • I'm gluten free
  • No lumps or bits and nothing artificial
  • Just yummy organic food for babies
  • No added salt
  • No added sugar - I contain naturally occurring sugars
  • Pack size: 120G
  • No added sugar or salt

Information

Ingredients

Organic Butternut Squash 40%, Organic Sweet Potatoes 27%, Water 18%, Organic Parsnips 15%, Other stuff 0%

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Keep me in a cupboard. Once opened, I can be kept in the fridge for up to 48 hours. I can be frozen - I'll be a bit cold but still taste yummy!

Produce of

I'm produced in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Using me: Squeeze me into a bowl or straight onto a spoon. To warm me, stand me in hot water and check I'm not too hot. Never put my pouch in the microwave.

Warnings

  • Warning: My cap could be a choking hazard to children under 36 months. Please always keep out of their reach. If I am damaged or look inflated with air, do not feed me to your baby and return the damaged pouch to us.

Net Contents

120g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper pack
Energy 224kJ/53kcal269kJ/64kcal
Fat <0.5g<0.5g
-of which saturates <0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate 10.4g12.5g
-of which sugars 5.6g6.7g
Fibre 2.5g3.1g
Protein 0.9g1.1g
Salt 0.03g0.03g

Safety information

Lovely Food

5 stars

Amazing product daughter loved it. she ate the whole thing and wanted more. it was just the food that she loved and kept trying to feed her self it. i would recommend this to my friends without fail. x [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Thumbs up from baby and mummy

5 stars

Today Noah had squash, sweet potatoes and parsnips puree that was kindly sent to us for a review by @ellaskitchenuk. After all the lip smacking and eagerly reaching for the spoon I am pleased to say it went down a treat☺️ I have of course sampled some myself and it was in fact a very tasty meal. A mild puree with a hint of sweetness - perfect for those early days. I loved the packaging too. The pouch is just the perfect size to pop in your handbag when you need to feed on the go. Thank you @ellaskitchenuk [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

AMAZING

5 stars

My little boy LOVES ellas kitchen and especially this flavour of pouch, it’s his favourite! He’s almost 8 months old and I can’t praise Ellas kitchen enough for providing my little one with everything he needs, as well as having a wide range of flavours, letting him explore his little tastebuds [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A clear favourite

5 stars

I have recently started weaning my little girl and it hasn’t been the easiest. She has refused most things and tends to prefer finger foods. However, when I did try her with this purée she really responded, opening her mouth every time I offered her some. It has definitely been her favourite so far. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Yummy!

5 stars

My little boy loved this purée, I think it’s his favourite savoury one so far! We are blw so not using loads of purées, but the odd one on a pre-loaded spoon and he loves them! We have only used Ella’s Kitchen and he has enjoyed them all so far [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great features

5 stars

Used whilst away on holiday! Great for using whilst out! We usually use Heinz products in the jars but we are now using a lot more ellas kitchen products such as the snacks- strawberry and banana puffs being our favourite! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Yummy yummy

5 stars

I received this for my daughter this month. She loved it! She’s always been a big fan of sweet potatoes so this went down well. This allowed her to try squash for the first time too, which she enjoyed. It’s so convenient to have the pouches for busy days! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

So yummy!

5 stars

Tried this with my 6 month old and mixed it in some rice for my 3 year old who is a very fussy eater, it was loved by both of them. Since then he keeps asking for it and it’s a regular on the kids menu. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smooth and Tasty

4 stars

A tasty pouch great for feeding on the go! We took it along on a family day out and the little dude couldn't get enough :) a good consistency, only criticism was the first few squeezes were a little watery [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great taste

5 stars

I ended up donating this to a friend who was caught short with a hungry baby one afternoon when we met up. Her daughter absolutely loved the flavours and devoured the whole thing followed by big smiles [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

