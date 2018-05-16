By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Marmite Toddler Rice Cake 40G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Marmite Toddler Rice Cake 40G
£ 1.20
£3.00/100g
Each 13g serving contains
  • Energy215kJ 51kcal
    3%
  • Fat0.1g
    <1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars0.1g
    <1%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1654kJ/389kcal

Product Description

  • Mini Rice Cakes with Marmite® Yeast Extract
  • Certified Carbon Neutral Company
  • CarbonNeutral.com
  • Our Rice Cakes have been baked with a toddler sized amount of Marmite. With absolutely no added junk, just the great wholesome savoury taste of Marmite, with added B vitamins.
  • Great for first step into new flavours and to begin their quest to be the Marmite lovers of the future!
  • Rich in B vitamins
  • Perfect for little hands
  • No nasties
  • No added sugar - contains naturally occuring sugars
  • GM free
  • No artificial colour, flavours or preservatives
  • 100% vegetarian
  • Pack size: 40G
  • Rich in B vitamins
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Rice, Marmite® Yeast Extract (6%), (Yeast Extract [containing Barley, Wheat, Oat, Rye], Salt, Vegetable Extract [Carrot], Niacin, Thiamin, Riboflavin, Folic Acid, Vitamin B12)

Allergy Information

  • Made in a factory that handles Milk, Soya and Sesame Seeds

Storage

Once opened store in an airtight container and consume within 14 days.

Produce of

Made in the Netherlands with ingredients from various countries

Number of uses

Contains on average three 13g servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives
  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Name and address

  • Kallo Foods Ltd,
  • River View,
  • Surrey,
  • GU17 9AB.

Return to

  • Get in Touch
  • Kallo Foods Ltd,
  • River View,
  • Surrey,
  • GU17 9AB.
  • 0345 602 1519
  • consumerservices@kallofoods.com
  • For more information visit: www.kallo.com

Lower age limit

12 Months

Net Contents

40g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper 13g serving
Energy 1654kJ/389kcal215kJ/51kcal
Fat 0.9g0.1g
of which Saturates 0.3g<0.1g
Carbohydrate 82.8g10.8g
of which Sugars 0.1g<0.1g
Protein 12.2g1.6g
Salt 1.1g0.1g
Thiamin1.37mg0.18mg
-(274% NRV)(36% NRV)(106% NRV)(14% NRV)
Riboflavin0.74mg0.10mg
Niacin 16.6mg2.16mg
Folic Acid 153µg19.89µg
Contains on average three 13g servings--
NRV = Nutrient Reference Value--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Organix 7 Month Rice Cakes Raspberry & Blueberry 50G

£ 1.20
£24.00/kg

Tesco Apple Rice Cakes 40G

£ 0.80
£0.20/10g

Marmite Rice Cakes 110G

£ 1.25
£1.14/100g

Kiddylicious Veggie Straws Multipack 4X12g

£ 2.50
£5.21/100g
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here