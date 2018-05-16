Marmite Toddler Rice Cake 40G

- Energy215kJ 51kcal3%
Product Description
- Mini Rice Cakes with Marmite® Yeast Extract
- Certified Carbon Neutral Company
- CarbonNeutral.com
- Our Rice Cakes have been baked with a toddler sized amount of Marmite. With absolutely no added junk, just the great wholesome savoury taste of Marmite, with added B vitamins.
- Great for first step into new flavours and to begin their quest to be the Marmite lovers of the future!
- Rich in B vitamins
- Perfect for little hands
- No nasties
- No added sugar - contains naturally occuring sugars
- GM free
- No artificial colour, flavours or preservatives
- 100% vegetarian
- Pack size: 40G
- Rich in B vitamins
- No added sugar
Information
Ingredients
Rice, Marmite® Yeast Extract (6%), (Yeast Extract [containing Barley, Wheat, Oat, Rye], Salt, Vegetable Extract [Carrot], Niacin, Thiamin, Riboflavin, Folic Acid, Vitamin B12)
Allergy Information
- Made in a factory that handles Milk, Soya and Sesame Seeds
Storage
Once opened store in an airtight container and consume within 14 days.
Produce of
Made in the Netherlands with ingredients from various countries
Number of uses
Contains on average three 13g servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
Name and address
- Kallo Foods Ltd,
- River View,
- Surrey,
- GU17 9AB.
Return to
- Get in Touch
- Kallo Foods Ltd,
- River View,
- Surrey,
- GU17 9AB.
- 0345 602 1519
- consumerservices@kallofoods.com
- For more information visit: www.kallo.com
Lower age limit
12 Months
Net Contents
40g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per 13g serving
|Energy
|1654kJ/389kcal
|215kJ/51kcal
|Fat
|0.9g
|0.1g
|of which Saturates
|0.3g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|82.8g
|10.8g
|of which Sugars
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Protein
|12.2g
|1.6g
|Salt
|1.1g
|0.1g
|Thiamin
|1.37mg
|0.18mg
|-
|(274% NRV)
|(36% NRV)
|(106% NRV)
|(14% NRV)
|Riboflavin
|0.74mg
|0.10mg
|Niacin
|16.6mg
|2.16mg
|Folic Acid
|153µg
|19.89µg
|Contains on average three 13g servings
|-
|-
|NRV = Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
