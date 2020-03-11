By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Organix Goodies Banana Puffcorn 4 X 10G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Organix Goodies Banana Puffcorn 4 X 10G
£ 1.99
£4.98/100g

Product Description

  • Baked corn & rice snack coated with banana juice
  • Find us at www.organix.com
  • Goodies has a great new look, same great taste!
  • Our light and tasty banana puffcorn is a fun popcorn alternative. Made with organic corn, it's the perfect toddler finger food or snack.
  • The bite-sized banana corn puffs have no hard kernels and are the perfect movie snack.
  • We're here to create deliciously tasty, utterly organic, feel-good baby and toddler snacks and food, to fuel your little one's wonder.
  • Im organic
  • Suitable for 12+ months
  • Gluten free
  • No added salt or sugar
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 40G
  • No added salt or sugar

Information

Ingredients

Corn 44.0%, Rice Flour 44.0%, Banana Juice Concentrate 11.9%, Thiamin (Vitamin B1)* <0.1%, Total 100%, *Thiamin (Vitamin B1) has no Organic Certification

Allergy Information

  • May contains traces of Milk as this food is made in a factory that handles Milk

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Made under organic standards in Italy

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Warnings

  • SAFETY ADVICE: For little ones 12 months+.
  • Please ensure they are sitting down and supervised whilst enjoying this food.

Name and address

  • Made exclusively for:
  • Organix Brands Ltd.,
  • Dorset,
  • BH2 5LT.

Return to

  • We're here to help:
  • 0800 39 35 11 (UK) or 1 800 40 92 78 (ROI)
  • Freepost, Organix.
  • Organix Brands Ltd.,
  • Dorset,
  • BH2 5LT.
  • www.organix.com

Lower age limit

12 Months

Net Contents

4 x 10g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper bag
Energy 1692kJ/399kcal169kJ/40kcal
Fat 1.5g<0.5g
of which saturates 0.4g<0.1g
Carbohydrate 87g8.7g
of which sugars 5.6g0.6g
Fibre 1.0g<0.5g
Protein 8.9g0.9g
Sodium0.01g<0.01g
Salt 0.01g<0.01g
Thiamin (vitamin B1)0.74mg0.074mg
Contains naturally occurring sugars--

Safety information

View more safety information

SAFETY ADVICE: For little ones 12 months+. Please ensure they are sitting down and supervised whilst enjoying this food.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Kiddylicious Veggie Straws Multipack 4X12g

£ 2.50
£5.21/100g

Kiddylicious Strawberry & Banana Smoothie Melts 6G

£ 0.60
£100.00/kg

Offer

Tesco Apple Rice Cakes 4 X 20G

£ 1.80
£0.23/10g

Organix Mini Gingerbread Men 5X25g

£ 2.30
£18.40/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here