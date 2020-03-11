Organix Goodies Banana Puffcorn 4 X 10G

Product Description
- Baked corn & rice snack coated with banana juice
- Goodies has a great new look, same great taste!
- Our light and tasty banana puffcorn is a fun popcorn alternative. Made with organic corn, it's the perfect toddler finger food or snack.
- The bite-sized banana corn puffs have no hard kernels and are the perfect movie snack.
- We're here to create deliciously tasty, utterly organic, feel-good baby and toddler snacks and food, to fuel your little one's wonder.
- Im organic
- Suitable for 12+ months
- Gluten free
- No added salt or sugar
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
- Pack size: 40G
Information
Ingredients
Corn 44.0%, Rice Flour 44.0%, Banana Juice Concentrate 11.9%, Thiamin (Vitamin B1)* <0.1%, Total 100%, *Thiamin (Vitamin B1) has no Organic Certification
Allergy Information
- May contains traces of Milk as this food is made in a factory that handles Milk
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Produce of
Made under organic standards in Italy
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Warnings
- SAFETY ADVICE: For little ones 12 months+.
- Please ensure they are sitting down and supervised whilst enjoying this food.
Lower age limit
12 Months
Net Contents
4 x 10g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per bag
|Energy
|1692kJ/399kcal
|169kJ/40kcal
|Fat
|1.5g
|<0.5g
|of which saturates
|0.4g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|87g
|8.7g
|of which sugars
|5.6g
|0.6g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|8.9g
|0.9g
|Sodium
|0.01g
|<0.01g
|Salt
|0.01g
|<0.01g
|Thiamin (vitamin B1)
|0.74mg
|0.074mg
|Contains naturally occurring sugars
|-
|-
Safety information
SAFETY ADVICE: For little ones 12 months+. Please ensure they are sitting down and supervised whilst enjoying this food.
