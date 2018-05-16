Cosmetic Hydra-Sensitive Face Cream 50Ml

Product Description
- Hydra-Sensitive Face Cream
- Nourishing cream for sensitive and delicate skin with soothing active ingredients which care for and protect skin. Deeply nourishes, restoring the natural moisture balance. Helps to relieve tightness, itching and flaking, prolonging the sensation of comfort throughout the day as well as helps protect skin from external aggressions.
- Moisturising cream with soothing active ingredients
- Nourishes and calms
- For sensitive and delicate skin
- Dermatologically and ophthalmologically tested
- Pack size: 50ML
Information
Ingredients
Active ingredients: Soothing Agent, Omegas 3, 6 and 9, Shea Butter, Vitamin E and Betaine, Aqua, C12-13 Alkyl Lactate, Diethylhexyl Carbonate, Pentylene Glycol, Hydrogenated Vegetable Glycerides, Glyceryl Stearate Citrate, Cyclopentasiloxane, Glycerin, Cetyl Alcohol, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Betaine, Plukenetia Volubilis Seed Oil, Tocopheryl Acetate, Linum Alpinum Flower Extract, Tocopherol, Ascorbyl Palmitate, Sodium Polyacrylate, Hydrogenated Polydecene, Parfum, Xanthan Gum, Trideceth-6, PEG-8, Ascorbic Acid, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Potassium Sorbate, Citric Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, [PI00628]
Preparation and Usage
- Directions for use: apply daily clean, dry skin on the face and neck. Massage gently until completely absorbed. Avoid the eye contour area.
Warnings
- Warning: Avoid direct contact with eyes. In case of contact immediately rinse with clean, warm water.
Name and address
- C/ Ausiàs March,
- 14 La Pobla de Vallbona 46185,
- Valencia,
- Spain.
Net Contents
50ml ℮
