Cosmetic Ultra Moistur Serum 30Ml

Product Description
- Ultra Moisturising Serum
- The Hydramax complex, with a high hyaluronic acid and ceramide content, provides skin with hydration whilst retaining a continuous natural moisture barrier. Thanks to the progressive release system, the active agents ensure ultra-moisturisation of hardworking and tired skin affected by peeling treatments, hormonal changes or environmental factors.
- Hydrating booster
- Dermatologically and ophthalmologically tested
- Pack size: 30ML
Information
Ingredients
Active ingredients: Hydramax Complex, Hyaluronic Acid, Ceramides, Aqua, Propylene Glycol, Cyclopentasiloxane, Diglycerin, PEG-7 Glyceryl Cocoate, Propanediol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Sodium Hyaluronate, Lecithin, Salicornia Herbacea Extract, Ceramide 3, BIS-PEG/PPG-20/20 Dimethicone, Hydroxyacetophenone, Dimethicone, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Polysilicone-11, Glycerin, Butylene Glycol, Polyglycerin-3, Decyl Glucoside, Hydroxyproyl Methylcellulose, Parfum, Sorbitol, Caprylyl/Capric Triglyceride, Caprylyl Glycol, Xanthan Gum, Hexylene Glycol, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-T-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Phenoxyethanol, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Sodium Hydroxide, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, [PI00678]
Preparation and Usage
- Directions for use: apply morning and/or night on dry and clean skin before using your usual face cream. Avoid the eye contour area.
Warnings
- Warning: Avoid direct contact with eyes. In case of contact immediately rinse with clean, warm water.
Name and address
- C/ Ausiàs March,
- 14 La Pobla de Vallbona 46185,
- Valencia,
- Spain.
Net Contents
30ml ℮
Safety information
