Vo5 Matte Rework Paste 75Ml
Offer
- At Vo5 we believe hair shouldn’t be dull, life shouldn’t be boring and you should never restrict your self expression.
- Vo5 Matt Rework Paste leaves a matt finish and can be used on dry or damp hair.
- This versatile product offers the below features:
- Ideal for short cuts and easy to work in and reshape.
- Combines a matt finish with fully reworkable long lasting hold.
- Great for damp or dry hair and can be used straight out of the shower.
- Hold Level: 5/5
- Vo5 Matt Rework Paste is a versatile product and is ideal to create either daytime or evening styles.
- How to Use: Apply on dry or damp hair. Work a small amount of paste between your fingers. Run fingers through hair and style into desired shape.
- Style Tip: Use sparingly, a little goes a long way. Style with fingers to add texture and definition.
- If you liked Vo5 Matt Rework Paste, be sure to check out the other Vo5 styling products in the full range to remix your style and experiment with your hair even further!
- Don’t forget to leave a product review and share your very best hair styling tips and tricks.
- Vo5: for hair play whatever your style.
- Beat Hair Boredom with Vo5.
- For more style and music inspiration, follow Vo5 on social.
- At Vo5 we believe hair shouldn’t be dull, life shouldn’t be boring and you should never restrict your self expression
- Vo5 Matt Rework Paste leaves a matt finish and can be used on dry or damp hair
- Ideal for short cuts and easy to work in and reshape
- Combines a matt finish with fully reworkable long lasting hold
- Great for damp or dry hair and can be used straight out of the shower
- Hold level 5/5
- Pack size: 75ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Bis-Diglyceryl Polyacyladipate-2, Cera Alba, Petrolatum, Cetearyl Alcohol, Propylene glycol, VP/VA Copolymer, Diethylhexyl Adipate, Copernicia Cerifera Wax, Ozokerite, Vinyl Caprolactam/VP/Dimethylaminoethyl Methacrylate Copoly, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, BHT, Caprylyl Glycol, Citric acid, Disodium EDTA, Glycerin, Isopropyl alcohol, Laurtrimonium Chloride, Parfum, PEG-90M, Phenoxyethanol, Silica, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool
Produce of
Italy
Warnings
- Caution: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use
Name and address
- Unilever Dept ER,
- Wirral CH63 3JW UK
Net Contents
75 ℮
Safety information
Caution: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020