Jacob's Creek Double Barrel Shiraz

Excellent quality red wine, keenly priced. Highly recommend.
lovely red wine a firm fave great with fish and casseroles.
This is my ‘treat’ wine. A bit more expensive but definitely worth it. It has a lovely smooth taste but rich flavour. Highly recommend.
This wine has a lovely deep flavour and is very smooth. It's more than I would usually spend on a bottle of wine but for a treat I think it's worth it. It's easy to drink despite having quite a high alcohol content. I really enjoyed it.
Full bodied, fruity, smooth and really lovely. Goes great with a meal bu is equally enjoyable on it's own. Excellent flavour and depth without being too heavy.
Red wine is tricky, as it can be hard to drink. Not this wine though - it is full of flavour but tastes super smooth, and practically goes with everything, whether it is a certain type of food or a certain type of a party!
One of our favourite red wines, so unique in taste, full bodied and great on the pallet. No harshness or bitterness. I would highly recommend it.
A really lovely rich smooth Shiraz. The double barrel ageing process adds that little extra dimension to the wine, Greatly appreciated at any dinner party. This wine is sometimes available in a lovely presentation box but sadly did not arrive in one with my Tesco order.
A lovely special treat, full bodied and rich flavour. It's definitely more than your 'every day' wine, highly recommend.
Lovely wine. Its smooth, rich and full of fruity flavors. I would highly recommend.