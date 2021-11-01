We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Jacob's Creek Double Barrel Shiraz

4.9(27)Write a review
image 1 of Jacob's Creek Double Barrel Shiraz
£12.00
£12.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Shiraz - Australian Red Wine
  • A rich yet elegant Australian Shiraz which has been enhanced by a unique barrel ageing process - first being aged in a wine barrel, followed by ageing in a scotch whisky barrel. This results in a smoother and richer finish. Enjoy this wine with wagyu beef, cheeses such as mild blue, or stuffed Portobello mushrooms. This wine makes a great gift and is the perfect addition to any special occasion. Best served at 15-18C.

This wine is the perfect gift to offer for a Christmas present, or for anniversaries, birthdays, Mother’s Day, Father's Day and other special occasions.

  • In 1847, along the banks of Jacob’s Creek, Johann Gramp planted his first vineyard. His vision was to create great tasting wines that reflect the true character of the grapes and the land. In 30 years Jacob's Creek has won over 8000 awards showing its amazing quality. The Jacob's Creek winery is located in the Barossa Valley where our wines are produced using electricity from renewable sources.
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Blackberry, waffle cone and savoury notes of pecan nut, with cedar and vanilla bean. On the palate, ripe plum with attractive dark fruits complemented by clove and spice and charry oak notes

Alcohol Units

10.9

ABV

14.5% vol

Country

Australia

Alcohol Type

Wine

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Wine of Australia

Name and address

  • Barossa Valley Way,
  • Rowland Flat,
  • 5352, South Australia,
  • Australia.

Importer address

  • Pernod Ricard Winemakers Pty Ltd,
  • Chiswick Park,
  • W4 5AN,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Pernod Ricard UK,
  • Customer Services,
  • Building 12 Chiswick Park,
  • 566 Chiswick High Road,
  • London,
  • W4 5AN.

Net Contents

750ml

View all Red Wine

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

27 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Highly recommend!

5 stars

Excellent quality red wine, keenly priced. Highly recommend.

lovely wine

5 stars

lovely red wine a firm fave great with fish and casseroles.

Bit more expensive but worth it

5 stars

This is my ‘treat’ wine. A bit more expensive but definitely worth it. It has a lovely smooth taste but rich flavour. Highly recommend.

Smooth flavour with a meal

5 stars

This wine has a lovely deep flavour and is very smooth. It's more than I would usually spend on a bottle of wine but for a treat I think it's worth it. It's easy to drink despite having quite a high alcohol content. I really enjoyed it.

Smooth and deep. Excellent wine!

5 stars

Full bodied, fruity, smooth and really lovely. Goes great with a meal bu is equally enjoyable on it's own. Excellent flavour and depth without being too heavy.

Easy-drinking red wine!

5 stars

Red wine is tricky, as it can be hard to drink. Not this wine though - it is full of flavour but tastes super smooth, and practically goes with everything, whether it is a certain type of food or a certain type of a party!

Good quality shiraz

5 stars

One of our favourite red wines, so unique in taste, full bodied and great on the pallet. No harshness or bitterness. I would highly recommend it.

A really lovely rich smooth Shiraz. The double ba

4 stars

A really lovely rich smooth Shiraz. The double barrel ageing process adds that little extra dimension to the wine, Greatly appreciated at any dinner party. This wine is sometimes available in a lovely presentation box but sadly did not arrive in one with my Tesco order.

Tasty Treat

5 stars

A lovely special treat, full bodied and rich flavour. It's definitely more than your 'every day' wine, highly recommend.

Lovely wine. Its smooth, rich and full of fruity

5 stars

Lovely wine. Its smooth, rich and full of fruity flavors. I would highly recommend.

1-10 of 27 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here