Barossa Ink Shiraz 75Cl

5(5)Write a review
£ 9.00
£9.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Shiraz - Red Australian Wine
  • For energy information visit: www.accolade-wines.com/calories
  • From the makers of the award-winning Grant Burge Barossa Wines comes this palate buster of a shiraz. Ink by name and ink by nature, this wine is sure to leave an impression on all.
  • This intensely dark blockbuster is sourced from grapes grown across the Barossa, Australia's premium shiraz growing region.
  • Decadent rich berry flavours pack an immediate punch which is balanced with hints of mocha and dark chocolate.
  • We hope you enjoy this venture into the very heart of our Barossa.
  • Wine of Australia
  • An intense and opulent shiraz from the heart of the Barossa
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites, Egg, Milk

Tasting Notes

  • Decadent, rich berry flavours pack an immediate punch which is balanced with hints of mocha and dark chocolate. Best served at room temperature and paired with full flavoured food such as slow-roasted meat or rich Italian ragu

Region of Origin

South Australia

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.5

ABV

14% vol

Producer

Accolade Wines

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Craig Stansborough

Country

Australia

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Shiraz/Syrah

Vinification Details

  • Stainless steel tanks for fermentation, following maturation in a combination of new American oak, and 2-6 year-old American and French oak barrels.

History

  • An intense and opulent Shiraz from the heart of the Barossa. Ink by name and ink by nature, this wine is sure to leave an impression on all. WARNING: Best drunk when not wearing light-coloured clothes...just like ink if spilled, this wine will leave its mark!

Regional Information

  • This intensely dark blockbuster is sourced from grapes grown across the Barossa, Australia's premium Shiraz growing region.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine can be drunk now but will further improve if carefully stored for up to 3 years

Produce of

Wine of Australia

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served at room temperature and paired with full flavoured food such as slow-roasted meat or rich Italian ragu.

Warnings

  • WARNING: BEST DRUNK WHEN NOT WEARING LIGHT-COLOURED CLOTHES... JUST LIKE INK IF SPILLED, THIS WINE WILL LEAVE ITS MARK!

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Accolade Wines Ltd.,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.
  • At:

Importer address

  • Accolade Wines Ltd.,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Accolade Wines Ltd,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

5 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

What a cracking drop of red, very reasonabley pric

5 stars

What a cracking drop of red, very reasonabley priced for this lovely fruity easy drinking Shiraz.

One of my favourite Wines from Tesco.

5 stars

Really liked this. Smooth and rich but not too heavy.

Rich and powerful.

4 stars

Full flavoured and powerful. Very rich, bordering on over rich. If there is one criticism is that I feel at 14% it's overpowering flavours need this wine to be in the 15% range to have a better balance.

Superb wine

5 stars

Will buy this wine again couldn't get a better tasting wine. Everyone enjoyed it.

Amazing

5 stars

Having visited the Barossa on several occasions and tasted many an aussie shiraz this one is truly spectacular, for the price a classic. Deep smooth with chocolate a hint of spice a long finish on the palate and really, really smooth. Approach with care one bottle is not enough!!! Well done Tesco.

