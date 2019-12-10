Barossa Ink Shiraz 75Cl

What a cracking drop of red, very reasonabley pric
What a cracking drop of red, very reasonabley priced for this lovely fruity easy drinking Shiraz.
One of my favourite Wines from Tesco.
Really liked this. Smooth and rich but not too heavy.
Rich and powerful.
Full flavoured and powerful. Very rich, bordering on over rich. If there is one criticism is that I feel at 14% it's overpowering flavours need this wine to be in the 15% range to have a better balance.
Superb wine
Will buy this wine again couldn't get a better tasting wine. Everyone enjoyed it.
Amazing
Having visited the Barossa on several occasions and tasted many an aussie shiraz this one is truly spectacular, for the price a classic. Deep smooth with chocolate a hint of spice a long finish on the palate and really, really smooth. Approach with care one bottle is not enough!!! Well done Tesco.