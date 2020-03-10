Tesco 6 Easter Cube Cakes

- Energy865kJ 206kcal10%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1834kJ / 437kcal
Product Description
- Chocolate flavoured sponge cake filled with chocolate flavoured buttercream, covered in milk chocolate with edible decorations.
- Rich chocolate sponge filled with rich buttercream, covered with milk chocolate.
- Hand decorated Chocolate sponge with buttercream, covered in chocolate for a rich cake
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Milk Chocolate (40%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Skimmed Milk, Milk Fat, Palm Oil, Shea Fat, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate), Flavouring], Sugar, Wheat Flour, Egg, Butter (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Chocolate Decoration (3%) [Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Palm Oil, Sal Fat, Shea Fat, Mango Kernel Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)), Sugar, Glazing Agent (Acacia Gum), Colours (Curcumin, Plain Caramel, Beetroot Red, Titanium Dioxide)], Humectants (Glycerol, Sorbitol), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Water, Palm Oil, Whey Powder (Milk), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Maize Starch, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Acidity Regulators (Sodium Acetate, Acetic Acid, Citric Acid), Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Dried Egg White, Flavouring, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Colours (Beta-Carotene, Paprika Extract).
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Produce of
Produced in Poland
Number of uses
6 Servings
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each cube (47g)
|Energy
|1834kJ / 437kcal
|865kJ / 206kcal
|Fat
|18.7g
|8.8g
|Saturates
|12.1g
|5.7g
|Carbohydrate
|60.6g
|28.6g
|Sugars
|45.0g
|21.2g
|Fibre
|3.6g
|1.7g
|Protein
|4.9g
|2.3g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.2g
