Tesco 6 Easter Cube Cakes
£ 4.00
£0.67/each
Each cube
  • Energy865kJ 206kcal
    10%
  • Fat8.8g
    13%
  • Saturates5.7g
    29%
  • Sugars21.2g
    24%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1834kJ / 437kcal

Product Description

  • Chocolate flavoured sponge cake filled with chocolate flavoured buttercream, covered in milk chocolate with edible decorations.
  • Rich chocolate sponge filled with rich buttercream, covered with milk chocolate.
  • Hand decorated Chocolate sponge with buttercream, covered in chocolate for a rich cake

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Milk Chocolate (40%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Skimmed Milk, Milk Fat, Palm Oil, Shea Fat, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate), Flavouring], Sugar, Wheat Flour, Egg, Butter (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Chocolate Decoration (3%) [Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Palm Oil, Sal Fat, Shea Fat, Mango Kernel Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)), Sugar, Glazing Agent (Acacia Gum), Colours (Curcumin, Plain Caramel, Beetroot Red, Titanium Dioxide)], Humectants (Glycerol, Sorbitol), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Water, Palm Oil, Whey Powder (Milk), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Maize Starch, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Acidity Regulators (Sodium Acetate, Acetic Acid, Citric Acid), Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Dried Egg White, Flavouring, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Colours (Beta-Carotene, Paprika Extract).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in Poland

Number of uses

6 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach cube (47g)
Energy1834kJ / 437kcal865kJ / 206kcal
Fat18.7g8.8g
Saturates12.1g5.7g
Carbohydrate60.6g28.6g
Sugars45.0g21.2g
Fibre3.6g1.7g
Protein4.9g2.3g
Salt0.5g0.2g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

