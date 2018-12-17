By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Olay Firming Eye Serum 15Ml

  • Reveal younger looking eyes with Olay Eyes Firming Eye Serum.
  • This daily anti-ageing serum is specifically designed for the delicate skin around the eye area. It smoothens fine lines and wrinkles and hydrates the eye contour for a firmer, lifted look. The fragrance-free formula with advanced amino-peptide complex instantly hydrates to plum sagging skin and renews skin’s surface over time to reveal newer, firmer looking skin around the eye area.
  • Apply Firming Eye Serum daily around the eye area, paying special attention to eye corners, bags and lids.
  • Smoothes and hydrates for a firmer, lifted eye look
  • Instantly hydrates to plum sagging skin
  • Reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles
  • Reveals newer, firmer looking skin around the eye area

Aqua, Dimethicone, Glycerin, Niacinamide, Dimethicone Crosspolymer, Polymethylsilsesquioxane, Panthenol, Polyethylene, Tocopheryl Acetate, C13-14 Isoparaffin, Allantoin, Dimethiconol, Butylene Glycol, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Palmitoyl Pentapeptide-4, Mica, Acrylamide/Sodium Acryloyldimethyltaurate Copolymer, Laureth-4, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Laureth-7, Sodium PEG-7 Olive Oil Carboxylate, Disodium EDTA, Triethoxycaprylylsilane, PEG-100 Stearate, DMDM Hydantoin, Benzyl Alcohol, Iodopropynyl Butylcarbamate, Methylparaben, CI 77891, CI 77491, Caramel

  • Massage a small amount around the eye area – under eyes, outer corners, eyelids – and smooth in until thoroughly absorbed.

  • Avoid direct contact with eyes.

Avoid direct contact with eyes.

Excellent!

5 stars

Excellent product that really does the job time after time.

Excellent!

5 stars

As a 'mature' lady, I need as much help as I can get with wrinkles around my eyes! This serum is the best product I have tried. It is excellent value for money you just need to use a tiny amount, which leaves the delicate skin in the eye area feeling smooth and moisturised all day.

Excellent!

5 stars

This serum is light and feels nice on the skin but would need to be used with an eye cream if your skin is very dry. I haven’t noticed any significant changes yet as only been using it for a couple of weeks but so far I’m liking it.

Excellent!

5 stars

This is one of the best eye creams I have used, light and easily absorbed. .a winner.

Excellent!

5 stars

As I am 65 tomorrow people say to me that I don’t look my age and that is because I think that I use the firming eye serum. Would recommend it to all of my friends without a problem.

Effective Serum

5 stars

I have tried many serums but this one is up there at the top, I use it around my eyes twice daily, it feels silky on my skin and doesn't take long to absorb. I can already, after using for 4 weeks see a difference in my fine lines.

good

4 stars

good as a general eye cream, time will tell if it really reduced wrinkles permanently

Great!

4 stars

Felt it was good round my eyes, not too sticky like some others Felt it did reduce wrinkles, Utd you have to keep applying this morning an at night

Good!

3 stars

I love using this as it feels so nice and really moisturises. I'm hoping it will keep wrinkles at bay!

Excellent!

5 stars

I have been using it for a few months. You can see the results straight away, lines appear less visable, I feel it adds a brightness to my eyes. It doesn't feel heavy on the skin like some eye creams do

