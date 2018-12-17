Olay Firming Eye Serum 15Ml

Excellent!
Excellent product that really does the job time after time.
As a 'mature' lady, I need as much help as I can get with wrinkles around my eyes! This serum is the best product I have tried. It is excellent value for money you just need to use a tiny amount, which leaves the delicate skin in the eye area feeling smooth and moisturised all day.
This serum is light and feels nice on the skin but would need to be used with an eye cream if your skin is very dry. I haven’t noticed any significant changes yet as only been using it for a couple of weeks but so far I’m liking it.
This is one of the best eye creams I have used, light and easily absorbed. .a winner.
As I am 65 tomorrow people say to me that I don’t look my age and that is because I think that I use the firming eye serum. Would recommend it to all of my friends without a problem.
Effective Serum
I have tried many serums but this one is up there at the top, I use it around my eyes twice daily, it feels silky on my skin and doesn't take long to absorb. I can already, after using for 4 weeks see a difference in my fine lines.
good
good as a general eye cream, time will tell if it really reduced wrinkles permanently
Great!
Felt it was good round my eyes, not too sticky like some others Felt it did reduce wrinkles, Utd you have to keep applying this morning an at night
Good!
I love using this as it feels so nice and really moisturises. I'm hoping it will keep wrinkles at bay!
I have been using it for a few months. You can see the results straight away, lines appear less visable, I feel it adds a brightness to my eyes. It doesn't feel heavy on the skin like some eye creams do